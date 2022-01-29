Addison Rae explains her mantra for dealing with social media hate

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has opened up about her opinion of the huge amounts of negativity on social media, and revealed her mantra for dealing with the level of attention she receives.

21-year-old Addison Rae first started uploading videos to TikTok in 2019, and she quickly garnered an enormous following, now standing as the fourth-most-followed creator on the app with over 86 million followers.

Since blowing up online, the star has also had the chance to branch out into multiple different industries, releasing her debut song ‘Obsessed’ in 2021 and starring in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ in the same year.

However, Addison regularly receives floods of hate on social media, for anything from her TikToks to her fashion choices.

Advertisement

In an interview with Insider, the star revealed what she thinks about the huge amount of negativity on social media, and how she deals with being such a prominent creator online.

Read More: YouTuber who coached crying son for thumbnail returns after controversy

“I think constructive criticism is never wrong, but I think tearing people down is, and that’s kind of what I think the world will learn hopefully to stray away from,” she said. “Sometimes people use social media to kind of mask themselves or disguise themselves and be able to say whatever they want, whether that’s going to hurt someone or not.”

She revealed that she deals with the large amount of viral attention TikTok can bring with a simple mantra: “Not everyone is meant to like you.”

Advertisement

“Hopefully, we continue to grow on the internet and learn ways to use it in a positive way,” she added, “and use it kind of what it was initially meant for, which was sharing things that we’re passionate about.”

Despite the hate, Addison is continuing to look for more opportunities across multiple industries, revealing that at some point she’d like to play the “bad guy” in an acting role, and that she’s been inspired by hit show Breaking Bad.