Addison Rae slams claims boyfriend Omer Fedi posted image without her consent

TikTok star Addison Rae has responded to claims that her boyfriend Omer Fedi posted a photo of them without her consent, calling the rumors “disgusting” and describing it as a “false narrative.”

Rumors about Addison Rae’s relationship with guitarist Omer Fedi first began around August of 2021, when both stars posted a video of two silhouettes embracing, and many fans suspected that they were the couple in the video.

They began appearing in public together more and more, and a few weeks later confirmed they were together with a post about her movie ‘He’s All That’ on his Instagram story.

The pair occasionally post pictures together, but one posted in early February sparked some controversy. Although the image has now been deleted, comments claim that Omer posted an “inappropriate” photo of Addison to Instagram.

Rumors that he posted the picture without her consent began to grow, but Addison was quick to shut them down. “This is completely untrue,” Addison wrote. “I have no idea where this rumor came from but it’s a false narrative.”

She went on to say: “I posted the photo as well. These rumors are disgusting. I love Omer and if I didn’t feel safe and comfortable with him I wouldn’t be with him.”

Fans flocked to defend the star, and in response to one commenter telling people to “calm down,” she also clarified: “The photo was posted by myself and Omer. So I was fully aware it was posted.”

However, the images now no longer appear on either of their stories.

Addison has been on the receiving end of plenty of backlash recently, for her blue light skincare mist as well as the leaked demo of her version of an unreleased Lady Gaga song.