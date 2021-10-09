Addison Rae roasted over ‘forced’ Nintendo Switch TikTok ad acting

TikTok star Addison Rae is being roasted by viewers of her new post, after she did an ad for the Nintendo Switch, with people making fun of her acting saying “she really wasn’t trying.”

Addison Rae is without a doubt one of the most popular creators on TikTok, and over the past couple of years has garnered over 84 million followers on the platform alone.

Although she’s branched out into other industries like music and the acting world, Addison is still sticking to her roots and regularly uploads short videos to TikTok.

She has a huge number of fans, but despite that, Addison often ends up getting criticized a lot online, and this time people are mocking her over an ad video she did for the Nintendo Switch.

The video, uploaded on October 8, shows the star customizing her own Switch Mii, sitting on the sofa and walking fans through all of the changes she was making to her avatar, ‘Ads.’

However, people immediately took to the comment section to share their opinion on the video, with many finding the whole setup rather awkward.

“She never touched the Wii after that,” one commenter joked. “When you know she doesn’t use a Switch,” another wrote next to several skull emojis. Others were baffled by the fact that she’s wearing boots on the couch, giving it a ‘forced’ demeanor.

People were also particularly amused by her laugh at the end of the video.

“The laugh at the end was so forced it hurt my soul,” one user wrote, with another adding, “I can’t with the laughs at the end.”

Comments criticizing the video got hundreds of likes in their own right, and although some fans seemed to enjoy the video, many thought the ad was quite funny.