Addison Rae reveals why she won’t be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival is coming up soon, but TikToker Addison Rae won’t be making an appearance after being slated to perform in the event’s major musical lineup.

Addison Rae is slowly but steadily making the transition from influencer to movie star, makeup mogul, and even music artist. In March, Rae debuted her very first song, ‘Obsessed,‘ which was met with mixed reviews among listeners.

A month later, she teased a full album release, although further news on the upcoming project has yet to be revealed.

Until then, Rae was slated to perform at the iHeartRadio music festival come September… but it looks like this huge milestone won’t be happening for her.

In an Instagram stories post on September 16, Rae explained to her 40 million followers why she won’t be performing at the huge event, which is currently filled up with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, and more.

“Hi y’all!” Rae began. “After a lot of thinking, I’ve decided that it’s best to not perform at iHeart. I want to give my fans 110% and I don’t feel like I’m ready to do that. Thank you for your understanding and support. Love y’all.”

This makes sense; Rae is coming off of the debut of her very first film, after all, which ranked at #1 in the US on Netflix. Although ‘He’s All That’ hasn’t exactly dazzled reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes, it was successful enough to land her a multi-film deal with the streaming platform.

Rae also made a recent appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, where she was met with intense criticism from netizens who weren’t a fan of her outfit — much less the fact that she was even invited, at all.

Amid the harsh feedback from critics and the huge pressure she would have faced on stage, fans are sympathetic toward Rae for stepping down from the event.

Here’s hoping that Rae shows up to dazzle us in an on-stage performance sometime in the near future.