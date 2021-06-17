Addison Rae reveals her biggest pet peeve when she’s in a relationship

TikTok sensation Addison Rae revealed one of the biggest things that bothers her when she’s in a relationship on a new episode of her podcast with guest 24kGoldn.

As one of TikTok’s biggest stars with over 80 million followers, there are naturally plenty of fans who have become invested in her love life during her time on the platform.

Her last relationship with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall was one that people keenly followed through its ups and downs, though the relationship ended for good in March 2020, with Bryce describing it as a mutual decision.

Now, on a new episode of her podcast ‘That Was Fun?’ with guest 24kGoldn, the star has given fans an insight into her biggest pet peeve when she’s in a relationship.

“I’ll admit it, like yes, there’s been phases of my life where I’ve definitely been insecure,” she explained. “In this world it’s so hard not to be, especially now with social media it’s just really hard. And like, it’s very realistic. And I feel like people almost bash girls for feeling insecure.”

Addison went on to add: “With liking pictures, for example, that’s my thing. If it’s a picture that I would, from an outsider’s perspective, look at and be like, ‘that’s a little weird,'” explaining that it’s usually when it comes to “really provocative pictures.”

“That’s nothing against the girl that’s posting the photo, it’s more like I want my person that I’m with to respect me enough to understand that I don’t feel comfortable with that, just because I want to feel like you value me the most, or value my body.”

She also explained that “publicly showing to me someone else that you’re liking this picture is almost like, I don’t know, it just makes me feel weird. I want to feel like you only want to see me.”

Since Addison’s breakup with Bryce, fans have kept a keen eye out for anyone new she could possibly be seeing, and rumors arose after she shared an on-screen kiss with co-star Tanner Buchanan at the MTV awards in May, but she quickly shot down fan theories.