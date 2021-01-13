 Addison Rae responds to rumors she bailed Bryce Hall out of jail - Dexerto
Addison Rae responds to rumors she bailed Bryce Hall out of jail

Published: 13/Jan/2021 23:57

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok: Addison Rae / YouTube: Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall was notably arrested in May 2020 for drug possession during a road trip — and some fans seem to believe it was his current girlfriend, influencer Addison Rae, who bailed him out.

Bryce Hall is the self-described “party animal” of TikTok and YouTube. Boasting a combined 21 million followers across both platforms, Hall is best known for his wild antics and carefree lifestyle — but these shenanigans have landed him in hot water in the past.

Last year, Hall and fellow TikToker Jaden Hossler were both arrested in Texas during a road trip. The two were booked on “possession of marijuana,” but luckily, they were only detained for a total of 13 hours.

Ever since then, rumors have circulated as to who was responsible for bailing Hall and Hossler out. While the on-again, off-again status of Hall’s relationship with Addison Rae has since been confirmed as legitimate, many fans have always theorized that Rae was behind it, even if they weren’t official during that time.

Now, Rae herself has finally put the rumors to bed, as shown in a TikTok she uploaded on January 13, 2021. The video consisted of the popular game, “two truths and a lie,” which included such statements as, “I had a 1D fanpage when I was 11,” “I paid my grandparents’ house off,” and “I bailed Bryce out of jail.”

It turns out that the rumors about Rae bailing out Bryce were just speculation, after all, as Rae revealed that particular statement to be the “lie” in her game.

@addisonreyou’re next @bellapoarch !♬ Real Shit – Juice WRLD & benny blanco

So far, it seems that fans of Rae aren’t surprised at this development, and Hall has yet to comment on her video at the time of writing.

Despite getting into trouble with the law, Hall claimed that he was “so happy” to have been through the experience, stating that it “kind of put me in check.”

This isn’t the first time Hall has said such a thing; back when the power to his house was cut in response for throwing parties despite LA City ordinances, Hall made a similar comment, claiming that he was quitting his partying ways after understanding the seriousness of the current health crisis.

xQc dominates as Twitch’s most-watched streamer of 2020

Published: 13/Jan/2021 21:54

by Connor Bennett
Xqc and the Twitch logo
xQc/Twitch

Former Overwatch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has come out on top as the Twitch streamer with the most hours watched in 2020, racking up close to a whopping 149 million hours watched. 

To have success on Twitch, you either need to put the hours into growing a new community or have grown a following elsewhere that can easily make the jump over to the live streaming platform. 

Some of Twitch’s biggest streamers like Shroud, Summit, xQc, and Myth will stream for way over 10 hours per day as their fans want more and more content. Some viewers will, obviously, not stick around for a full 15-hour stream, but there are some who are dedicated enough to do so.

Whether they stick around or not, though, they all contribute to the total amount of hours that a streamer has had their content watched for, and with the new year now in town, the stats for last year have been totaled up.

xQc returns to Twitch after ban
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc is never one to shy away from giving his opinion on things, and that’s helped him grow.

According to statistics from StreamHatchet, a group that tracks a whole range of stats for live streaming – not just Twitch – it was xQc who was the most-watched streamer last year.

The Canadian racked up a whopping 148.9 million hours watched by viewers in 2020. That’s close to 20 million more than the second-placed Gaules, who managed 129.1 million hours through his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive content. 

Summit1g managed to crack the top three as well, and while the list is dominated by Twitch streamers, NOBRU did manage to grab some representation for YouTube. 

graph of the most-watched streamers for 2020
StreamHatchet
xQc had a pretty comfortable lead as Twitch’s most-watched streamer.

The 19-year-old Brazillian creator, who plays the Garena Free Fire mobile game professionally,  streams on both YouTube and Twitch and managed to finish fourth with an incredible 87.5 million hours watched across both platforms. 

In terms of total hours watched on platforms, Twitch still dominates, reaching 5.4 billion hours in the final part of 2020 alone. YouTube comes in second, while Facebook lags behind in third. 

It’s far, far too early to call who’ll come out on top for 2021, but given xQc has already exploded in viewership again thanks to Rust, he might defend his title pretty easily.