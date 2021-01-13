Addison Rae responds to rumors she bailed Bryce Hall out of jail - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall was notably arrested in May 2020 for drug possession during a road trip — and some fans seem to believe it was his current girlfriend, influencer Addison Rae, who bailed him out.

Bryce Hall is the self-described “party animal” of TikTok and YouTube. Boasting a combined 21 million followers across both platforms, Hall is best known for his wild antics and carefree lifestyle — but these shenanigans have landed him in hot water in the past.

Last year, Hall and fellow TikToker Jaden Hossler were both arrested in Texas during a road trip. The two were booked on “possession of marijuana,” but luckily, they were only detained for a total of 13 hours.

Ever since then, rumors have circulated as to who was responsible for bailing Hall and Hossler out. While the on-again, off-again status of Hall’s relationship with Addison Rae has since been confirmed as legitimate, many fans have always theorized that Rae was behind it, even if they weren’t official during that time.

Now, Rae herself has finally put the rumors to bed, as shown in a TikTok she uploaded on January 13, 2021. The video consisted of the popular game, “two truths and a lie,” which included such statements as, “I had a 1D fanpage when I was 11,” “I paid my grandparents’ house off,” and “I bailed Bryce out of jail.”

It turns out that the rumors about Rae bailing out Bryce were just speculation, after all, as Rae revealed that particular statement to be the “lie” in her game.

So far, it seems that fans of Rae aren’t surprised at this development, and Hall has yet to comment on her video at the time of writing.

Read More: David Dobrik addresses rumors about his sexuality

Despite getting into trouble with the law, Hall claimed that he was “so happy” to have been through the experience, stating that it “kind of put me in check.”

This isn’t the first time Hall has said such a thing; back when the power to his house was cut in response for throwing parties despite LA City ordinances, Hall made a similar comment, claiming that he was quitting his partying ways after understanding the seriousness of the current health crisis.