Addison Rae responds to backlash after promoting ‘Euphoria’ on Twitter

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has responded to people “freaking out” on Twitter after she promoted the final episode of HBO show ‘Euphoria.’

21-year-old Addison Rae is one of the most popular creators on TikTok, with over 80 million followers on her hugely successful account.

Along with being known for her viral dance videos, Addison has also released her own music, and starred in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ in 2021, with even more projects in the works.

In February, the star posted a series of pictures that fans say gave off similar vibes to HBO’s popular drama series ‘Euphoria,’ and some commenters even asked if she was going to make an appearance in the show.

On February 27, Addison made a post reminding people to watch the finale episode of Euphoria’s second season that was airing that same day, writing, “don’t forget to watch euphoria tonight.”

Don’t forget to watch euphoria tonight 😉 — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) February 27, 2022

However, the tweet was flooded with unexpected backlash, with some calling the show “mid,” and others saying “nobody wants [her] on Euphoria.”

Some even claimed that they would cancel their HBO Max subscription if she actually ended up appearing on the show.

Shortly after, Addison responded to the influx of hate comments about her ‘Euphoria’ tweet.

“Why’s everyone freaking out?” she wrote. “I was just posting a friendly reminder since it’s Sunday.. anyways..”

Why’s everyone freaking out? I was just posting a friendly reminder since it’s Sunday.. anyways.. 😛 https://t.co/tvvExff6RR — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) February 27, 2022

Addison previously expressed her interest in playing a role on the show, telling MTV, “I would love to do Euphoria, I really just love all of the girls that are on it.”

The TikTok star’s acting has received mixed feedback in the past, but with her involvement in the upcoming ‘Fashionista’ project with Paramount Players, fans could be set to see further progression of Addison’s acting career.