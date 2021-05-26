Addison Rae reportedly on "good terms" with model involved in Bryce Hall cheating scandal - Dexerto

On-again, off-again couple Bryce Hall and Addison Rae notably split up in late February amid rumors of infidelity against Hall — but it looks like Rae and the “other woman” involved are back on good terms.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae were once TikTok’s most popular couple. The pair famously denied any rumors of being romantically involved for a year, but finally broke down in November 2020 and revealed they were officially dating.

Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last long; just a few months later, rumors surfaced claiming that Hall had cheated on Addison while out on a trip to Las Vegas, which Hall vehemently denied.

There were a number of women named in the allegations, one of whom was model Dana W, who purportedly texted a friend claiming that she “did a bad thing” (read: sleeping with Bryce Hall while he was in a relationship).

Although none of these claims have been confirmed, Rae apparently ended things with Hall shortly thereafter — although it doesn’t look like Hall was too pleased with how things played out, claiming that Rae had let slip their breakup when he’d asked her for privacy.

Despite all the drama, it looks like Addison and Dana have made up, as evidenced by a screenshot of text messages between the two that was posted — and quickly deleted — by Dana, herself.

The messages show Dana saying she was “very sorry” about whatever happened with Hall, following up with, “I feel really bad and if you have any questions please let me know.”

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

Luckily, it seems like Rae was willing to forgive and forget, writing, “Thank you so much,” “It’s okay,” and “Also again, THANK YOU!”

It’s the rest of the texts that have some fans thinking an actual cheating scandal did happen between Dana and Hall. Rae asks, “Wait, did he say anything to you once people told him they knew? Did he text you, mad? I know you can’t look at the texts but I’m just curious on how he reacted.”

Whether or not something actually happened between Hall and Dana remains to be completely verified, but either way, it definitely feels good to see her and Rae getting rid of any bad blood between them.