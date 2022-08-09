Addison Rae quietly deletes ‘blasphemous’ bikini photo amid backlash

TikTok star Addison Rae recently deleted her bikini photo from Instagram, following backlash about her ‘blasphemous’ swimwear.

The TikToker and influencer was recently slammed by critics after wearing a controversial white bikini displaying the words “Father, Son, Holy Spirit.”

The Holy Trinity bikini, which is described as an “incredible faith powerful healing bikini,” sparked a reaction among people who felt that Addison was disrespecting Christianity.

“Nah, this disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what y’all do for money,” one person commented under the now-deleted post.

“This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!” another added.

“All I’m going to say is—these people are going to learn the hard way not to play with GOD. Just wait and watch,” a third person wrote.

Addison Rae deletes controversial photo

After being dragged in the comment section and heavily criticised for wearing the Christianity-themed swimwear, the TikTok sensation finally deleted the post. The bikini, however, is still available to buy online.

The deleted photo has been reposted on Twitter by fans, who don’t see any issues with the swimwear.

One fan tweeted “Gorgeous love the swimsuit… I’m a Christian and not offended by it at all… others seem to be scared of a woman’s body.”

Someone else tweeted, “Man people are really getting offended over this? I think it’s time for you all to move on and get over yourselves.”

The same bikini was previously worn by Italian band Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis, who shared a photo of herself rocking it with a crucifix necklace. But unlike Addison, she was rather praised for her photo.

Similarly, a French version of the bikini was once worn by pop icon Christina Aguilera, who shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing the swimwear. However, she did not face the same amount of blacklash as Addison.

The TikToker wore the bikini to tease a collaboration between Praying and Adidas. As of yet, neither Addison, Praying, or Adidas have responded to backlash towards the bikini.