Addison Rae in tears after being gifted custom Jeep by ZHC

TikTok star Addison Rae became emotional after YouTube star Zachary 'ZHC' Hsieh gifted her a white Jeep - the 19-year-old's dream vehicle.

ZHC is one of YouTube's fastest-growing creators, sitting at nearly 12.5 million subscribers at the time of writing. He has become known for his incredible generosity, regularly sharing gifts with his friends and followers.

On May 29, he shared a video in which he gifts TikTok star Addison Rae an awesome white, custom Jeep, her all-time dream car. Rae is best known for her dancing TikToks, recently breaking into the top-5 most followed accounts on the Chinese social media site.

One thing Rae has shared with her fans in the past is her dream car, a white Jeep. It seems like ZHC took note of these wishes, sharing the video to his YouTube channel.

Once the YouTuber got his hands on the Jeep, he and his friends took to customizing it in a creative way. The sides became decorated with colorful fruit, around an Addison Rae sticker on the car's bonnet.

The 19-year-old TikTok star couldn't believe her luck when the Jeep was gifted to her. "Oh my god!" she exclaimed. "Oh my god, stop. I love this. I'm literally about to cry. Y'all are so thoughtful, y'all are so nice."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaK1kQIIl-s

She became emotional when taking a closer look at the Jeep, much to the delight of ZHC and his friends, who went the extra mile to ensure Rae's dream car was perfect.

"Y'all are like the nicest people I've ever met," she cried. "I did not expect the sides! This is so crazy, that is so good. Oh my gosh, this is like way better than I could have ever imagined."

The video is the latest in a long line of philanthropy from ZHC, who has proved once again his willingness to share his wealth and give back to his YouTube community.

He's taken inspiration from other popular Vloggers like David Dobrik, who have made a habit out of giving away expensive freebies to their friends and fellow creators.