Addison Rae hits out at Sebastian Topete for leaking private messages

TikTok superstar Addison Rae has called out Clubhouse member Sebastian Topete for leaking their private messages amid his feud with Bryce Hall.

Clubhouse members Sebastian Topete and Isaak Presley have been under fire after releasing a divisive “smash or pass” video that many claimed was disrespectful to those mentioned.

Among those discussed in the video was Addison Rae, and while she did not initially confront Topete, Bryce Hall seemingly took matters into his own hands and did so on her behalf.

Bryce Hall, who has recently fueled rumors that he is dating Addison again, criticized the TikTokers for their actions, labeling the video “trash” and sparking an online feud between himself and Sebastian Topete.

Topete quickly fired back at Hall, leaking private messages between himself and Rae discussing the video in private, adding, “I don’t know why this mans even pressed when even Addison is fine [with] it.”

The leaked conversation highlighted the Clubhouse star apologizing in private for his comments in the video and Addison saying that she “didn’t take it the wrong way at all” and that “it was nice”.

While she did not seem to mind his comments in the video, Addison Rae was not happy with her private messages being leaked and later hit out at Sebastian on Instagram.

She explained that she hated being involved in online drama and revealed that was partly why she wanted to clear the air with Sebastian in private.

"I'm not sure why my text messages are being put out on the internet," she added, calling Sebastian out for exposing their messages “I hate having bad blood with anyone but I don't think anyone should ever post private conversations without consent of the other person."

Bryce Hall has also confronted Topete in person following some of the comments that were made online, as the pair went back on forth on Twitter following the incident.