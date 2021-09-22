Addison Rae fans claim Kourtney Kardashian “replaced” TikTok bestie with Megan Fox

Addison Rae’s fanbase is raising an eyebrow after Kourtney Kardashian posted a few flirty photos with Megan Fox to her Instagram account, prompting some to claim that Addison has been officially replaced as Kourt’s BFF.

Addison Rae goes way back with the Kardashians. The TikTok star, who recently made her silver screen debut with Netflix’s ‘He’s All That,’ used to regularly hang out with Kourtney Kardashian, prompting some netizens to lash out at their unexpected friendship.

The two are thick as thieves, often appearing in each other’s YouTube videos, taking Instagram pics together, and even collaborating on Addison’s movie with a surprise appearance from Kourt in the film.

Advertisement

However, their friendship is being called into question amid Kourtney’s latest Instagram photos. Kourt appeared in a lengthy Skims photoshoot alongside actress Megan Fox, causing fans of Addison Rae to speculate that the TikToker has been effectively replaced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

It’s not just the Skims pics that have fans raising an eyebrow. Kourt and Megan have been pretty close lately, having presented together at the VMAs and both having famous hubbies/boyfriends in the music space that they’re not shy of showing off on social media.

All this is leading to a slew of hilarious tweets from fans who are convinced that Addison Rae must be “punching the air” over Kourtney’s new BFF.

Advertisement

“Lmaaaaaooo but Kourtney dropped Addison as a friend as soon as she started getting more attention hanging out with Megan Fox!” one fan tweeted.

Lmaaaaaooo but kourtney dropped Addison as a friend as soon as she started getting more attention hanging out w Megan fox ! 💀💀 I love it. — 🌙Allie (@xandradagr8) September 22, 2021

“The way Kourtney dropped Addison Rae for Megan Fox omg,” another joked.

the way kourtney dropped addison rae for megan fox omg 😭 https://t.co/YoBVOLUebm — liyah 💖🧚‍♀️✨ (@hotgirliyah) September 22, 2021

“Deepest condolences to Addison Rae for being replaced in Kourtney’s life by Megan Fox,” yet another wrote.

Deepest condolences to Addison Rae for being replaced in Kourtney’s life by Megan Fox — Danielle🌻 (@dani_anselmino) September 22, 2021

Thus far, Addison hasn’t commented on Kourtney’s newfound friendship with Megan, but it’s no secret that the TikTok star has been pretty busy lately.

Between the debut of her first movie to attending the Met Gala, it looks like she’s got a lot on her plate and not enough time for hangouts with the Kardashians… but either way, it’s definitely resulting in some hilarious commentary.