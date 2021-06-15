Addison Rae eyeing new viral TikTok trend and it's a 90s throwback - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae is apparently looking to bring back a 90’s fashion trend as she continues to be a trendsetter for many around the globe.

The rise of TikTok has helped create a new crop of social media influencers in the exact same way that Vine did back in 2016.

Addison Rae is among the group of top creators that has swapped the viral video app for mainstream success, launching a podcast, getting a TV show, starring in a Netflix movie, and even teaming up with the Kardashian’s.

The 20-year-old has also become a fashion trendsetter, with fans around the globe looking to copy her fits from different TikToks and Instagram posts. Well, she could soon send everyone back in time with her latest attempt at starting a trend.

This time around though, the trend isn’t what shoes shes wearing or what bag she’s holding, but rather what she puts in her hair.

The TikTok star’s stylist Ryan Richman told US Weekly that she wants to bring back the 90’s hair feather. Not a feather hat or the Great Gatsby-style headpiece, but rather the hair extension.

“I’m not sure where she got the idea, but I just love that she’s willing to do something completely different that nobody’s doing,” Richman told the Stylish magazine. “I’m all on board. If the feather comes back or the tinsel strand or anything like that, I’m all for it.”

The throwback look has already made an appearance in a few of Addison’s posts, so fans have seen it.

It’ll be a case of whether or not they follow along with her, but given how popular some of her other fashion choices have been, she might bring the hairstyle back.