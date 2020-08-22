Addison Rae does WAP TikTok challenge Charli D'Amelio couldn't

After Addison Rae’s mom jokingly threatened to post the draft of Addison dancing to Cardi B’s WAP if she wasn’t nice to her, she has decided to get in there first and post it of her own accord.

When Cardi B’s new song WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion dropped in earlier August, it became almost instantly viral on TikTok. Choreographer Brian Esperon uploaded a dance video to the song, and TikTok users have been doing their level best to replicate it.

However, the dance has come with some drawbacks, as given the song's lyrics, some younger users are finding it tricky to rehearse, record and upload the dance under the watchful eye of their parents.

16-year-old TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio was no exception, as she tweeted on August 18 “my mom won’t let me post the wap dance, but it’s in my drafts.” In an interview with the Hollywood Fix, Charli said that it’s because the dance is “inappropriate.”

my mom won’t let me post the wap dance but it’s in my drafts — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 18, 2020

But Addison Rae’s mom took a different approach to her 19-year-old daughter’s WAP draft, saying in a TikTok that “dear Addison Rae… please remember to be nice to your mama… she’s just one small click away from posting her WAP draft.

Addison shared the video alongside the caption “omg I love you mom ur the best person ever!!!! Brb going to buy you flowers.”

Omg I love u mom ur the best person ever!!!! brb going buy u flowers 🤍🤍🤍🤍🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/HscxFoyaw8 — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 21, 2020

Clearly the looming threat of her draft emerging gave Addison the push to finally upload it in a post that at the time of writing has over 6.8 million likes and 33 million views. She captioned it “I had to do it before my mom did… goodnight dc.”

While the WAP dance has caused the moms of TikTok to raise their collective brow, it’s certainly pulling in a huge amount of views thanks to Brian Esperon’s captivating choreography.