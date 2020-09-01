Addison Rae & Dixie D'Amelio reveal their original TikTok crushes

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio are just like anyone else ⁠— they have their little hidden crushes. They have shared all though, after Rae appeared on Dixie’s YouTube show to talk about their love lives, and other small talk.

Pretty much everyone out there has a crush. Some hide it well, while others...don’t. In the social media sphere, when people are bombarded with content every day from their favorite stars, it’s easy to feel something there.

It doesn’t just affect the people who watch on from the sidelines. Once upon a time, all of the creators everyone watches today were just like everyone else. They’d have their own crushes on the hottest stars on their respective platforms.

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio broached this subject in a recent Q&A, where D’Amelio posed a question to Rae: “Is there anyone you had a crush on, on TikTok, that you met after you blew up?”

Segment begins at 1:06:

The request took Rae back a bit. After a bit of hesitation ⁠— and a flustered laugh ⁠— she eventually managed to spit out an answer. That wasn’t before D’Amelio stole the show though.

“Troy Zarba,” the host said. “He was the only person on my For You page before I came out [to Los Angeles]. I didn’t know any of these people.”

D’Amelio’s answer had Rae interested. In fact, the two had the exact same crush. “I was going to say that! I definitely had a crush on Troy when I was in college. I remember when I was scrolling through his page because he was super big at the time.”

Since the two have gone viral, catapulting into the conscience of every TikTok user, they’ve actually had the chance to meet their crush. However, Rae said the meeting was nothing special ⁠— if only to tick off a box on the bucket list.

“Before we even met him, we were obsessed with him. We met him, and then we all became really good friends. That’s a thing for anybody though, like, before you meet someone and go ‘oh my gosh I have a crush on them’ and then you meet them and it’s normal,” Rae said.

While Zarba is still pretty big on TikTok, he’s nowhere near as popular as Rae and D’Amelio. The duo combined have over 90 million fans on the platform, with Zarba coming in at three million.

Nevertheless, getting the chance to brush shoulders with your ultimate crush would be a pretty great experience.