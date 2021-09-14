Addison Rae & Dixie D’Amelio get roasted for “basic” Met Gala 2021 looks

Social media superstars Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio attended the 2021 Met Gala, but their red carpet looks have been met with… colorful reactions. Here’s why the internet has decided to roast the two influencers.

The Met Gala is a big event. A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event costs a lot of money and has, with its annual themed dress code, been home to some of A-list celebrities’ most cherished (and equally scrutinized) outfits.

But there was no chainmail Zendaya or gender-fluid Harry Styles on the red carpet in 2021, leading Twitter to seemingly turn TikTok starlets Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio into scapegoats.

There was already backlash surrounding the possibility that Addison and Dixie would appear, with the former shrugging that heat off and the latter laughing about it with her sister, Charli. And that’s a fortunate experience, because there’s more hate for them to deal with now that they’ve actually attended the prestigious event.

it’s officially dixie and addison’s last met gala… pic.twitter.com/dJZ5NMU1E7 — amber💫 RUE DAY (@ruezendayaa) September 14, 2021

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “American Independence,” but social media isn’t upset about the pair’s decisions in that regard. Addison wore Gucci, Dixie wore Valentino, but both definitely brought American energy.

Instead, social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have turned their backs on the pair and focused on how “basic” their looks were. From clowning Addison’s attempted Marilyn Monroe inspiration to noticing her similarities to standard Kardashian holiday garb, people have been particularly unkind to the emerging celebrity.

Addison rae wearing kourtney’s christmas outfit at the met😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qi8gWGOtUz — alfredtheewolfe (@shyguy____118) September 14, 2021

Addison isn’t the only one catching shots, though. Overall, it’s been a rough day on the internet for two of its biggest and youngest stars.

addison rae and dixie d’amelio after coming home from the #metgala and seeing everyone trashing them pic.twitter.com/YhmRbuwE0d — m ♡ (@rarebadgley) September 14, 2021

Still, Addison and Dixie haven’t seemed particularly fazed by the judgment. It’s not their fault that Zendaya wasn’t there (as far as we know) and they’ve yet to respond to any of the other mean stuff thrown their way.

Addison has mentioned on Instagram that attending the Met Gala was in her dream journal for 2021-22, so there’s a lesson to be learned from all of this: Sometimes, achieving your dreams is another person’s nightmare.

Now we just have to wait and see if the Met Gala rookies can up their game in 2022.