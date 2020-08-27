Addison Rae and Tana Mongeau fuel dating rumors after Bryce Hall split

TikTok star Addison Rae and YouTuber Tana Mongeau are fueling rumors of a possible romance between them, after Mongeau joked about stealing Bryce Hall’s ex-girlfriend from him in a good-humored riff.

It’s no secret that Addison Rae and fellow TikToker Bryce Hall have parted ways, with the two sparking speculation among fans that their pseudo-relationship had finally sunk to the bottom of the ocean with a few cryptic tweets in early August.

They seemed to confirm their split in a smiley photograph shortly thereafter, claiming that they’d “handled things privately” off social media.

handling things privately and off social media just like you guys said 😎 pic.twitter.com/jpE2O4lUzf — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 3, 2020

It seems that Addison’s newly-single status is raising some eyebrows, though — and is even prompting some good-natured flirting from fellow influencer Tana Mongeau, who is “officially” shooting her shot with the viral video star.

Mongeau posted a pointed video to TikTok duetting one of Rae’s bikini-clad videos, writing, “Addison, I’m officially getting at you. Bryce, I’m done acting straight and supportive. I’m next.”

Mongeau also joked that she was “coming for your b**tch” toward Bryce Hall in a clip taken by paparazzi photographer Kevin Wong, leading fans to seriously consider if the two might become an item in the near future.

(Topic begins at 0:29)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjzA9ibk8h0

A little while later, Addison Rae commented on her relationship status in an August 27 tweet, writing, “Single and ready to jingle. Anyways, Christmas is literally in 4 months, wtf.”

single and ready to jingle ❄️☃️⛸🎄 anyways Christmas is literally in 4 months wtf — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 27, 2020

That’s not all; it seems that Rae even slid into Mongeau’s DMs, with the YouTuber posting a screenshot of their conversation to her Instagram story (making sure to tag Bryce Hall, for good measure).

Mongeau likewise posted a humorous meme of the two to her story, which showed she and Rae embracing while a wistful Bryce looked on — hearkening to the “distracted boyfriend meme” of internet fame.

Whether or not the two are in the “talking” stage remains to be seen, but we’re so here for it — and so are fans, apparently, with many a commenter already coming up with their ship name: “Taddison.” (Yay? Nay? It’s cute, either way!)