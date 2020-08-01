Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian poke fun at Scott Disick rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have poked fun at bizarre dating rumors – which suggested Rae was seeing the ex-husband of Kourtney, Scott Disick.

There are few TikTok stars as famous Addison Rae. The 19-year-old, from Louisiana, has a following of over 53 million on the social media app, and has transcended the platform to the point of owning her own merchandise lines.

She is also known as friends of the ultra-famous Kourtney Kardashian, with the pair even recently spotted in matching hoodies.

Potentially because of the friendship fostered between the two, rumors have emerged that Rae has been romantically involved with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband, Scott Disick.

Disick and Kardashian have three children together, but split back in 2015. He is still widely believed to be close to the Kardashian family, which made rumors he and Rae were dating even more bizarre.

Not only is Rae close friends with Disick's ex-wife, but is also in an on-off relationship with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.

It appears that Kourtney Kardashian and Rae have had enough of the rumor mill, poking fun at it with an Instagram caption on July 31. The caption simply reads: "My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories."

Rae herself even responded on the Instagram post, simply saying: "What a wonderful tale". This appears to confirm that the rumors are just hearsay, and there is nothing of genuine substance to them.

The post, quite understandably, confused a number of Addison Rae fans, who quickly began to question everything they knew about the TikTok star. One Twitter user simply responded: "What the hell is happening".

It is indeed a bizarre story, but it's fair to assume that both Kourtney and Addison are just teasing their fans. If that's not the case, then we're as confused as most of Rae's fans.