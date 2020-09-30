Addison Rae and Chase Hudson caught up in 'dating' prank gone wrong

It’s no secret that TikTok is home to some harmful trends, but one of these fads took a seriously wrong turn after stars Addison Rae and Chase Hudson got caught up in a scheme that spread harmful rumors about them.

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, so too do its plethora of viral trends, which include everything from harmless dances to downright physically dangerous stunts like putting nutmeg in water and drinking it for hallucinogenic effects.

Advertisement

While it’s generally quite easy to sort the good from the bad, sometimes, the bad wins out — and when combined with TikTok’s dark side of bullies and harassers, leads to a cocktail of online toxicity.

Addison Rae and Chase Hudson became a victim of such toxicity in late September, after a trend from online trolls asked users to start spreading rumors that the two have been secretly dating this entire time, seeming to hint that this even took place during Chase’s relationship with Charli D’Amelio.

Advertisement

That’s not all; this fad even asked viewers to claim that none other than Kim Kardashian was aware of the fake scandal and had leaked a video of the two stars after the cancellation of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” alleging that Addison was responsible for the show’s demise.

Although it may have been clear this was just a prank, it seems the rumors caught on, and soon after, comments came pouring into the two stars’ TikTok videos asking them about their relationship status.

Luckily, Addison was quickly made aware of the scheme and spoke out against the harmful rumors, writing in a comment, “I don’t like this :(“

Advertisement

Other high-profile TikTokers came to Addison’s defense, with the likes of Larray writing, “What’s this girl’s TikTok? I just wanna talk.”

This is far from the first time Rae has been the target of egregious online trolling; in fact, it seems to be a popular fad for commenters to send hate toward the social media star, with some critics even claiming to have leaked information concerning her voter registration.

Rae has since debunked this rumor, but this latest incident just goes to show that haters have no bounds — especially when they can hide behind a phone screen.