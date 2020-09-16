Addison Rae addresses constant online hate in tearful Instagram Live

TikTok star Addison Rae seems to be the favorite target of internet trolls lately — and it seems that the constant criticism is finally wearing her down, as told by her tearful Instagram Live addressing the topic.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators, boasting an impressive 60 million followers on the app and even earning the most money out of any other TikToker.

However, in spite of her success and bubbly personality, Rae has been at the center of near-constant online criticism following an incident in July, when she addressed backlash for sharing a video years prior that called the Black Lives Matter movement a “cult.”

While Rae has apologized for sharing the video, critics are still quick to slam the creator over just about anything and everything — from the time she danced to a song discussing eating disorders for a partnered video to allegedly liking comments that shaded Charli D’Amelio.

It seems that the hate train just isn’t stopping for Rae, and she finally sat down to discuss the near-constant criticism in an Instagram Live on September 15.

“I think people are so misunderstood, especially on the internet,” Rae said. “There’s people that get portrayed a certain way, or people just attack them for things that aren’t necessarily true, or right. And you never really know what’s going on.”

“I’m gonna be honest, it does get to me,” she continued. “There are moments when I read things about myself, and I read comments and I read things like that… I can’t sit here and act like has never affected me, because it has.”

Rae even ended up shedding a few tears toward the end of her broadcast, showing just how much the criticism is getting to her; but, unsurprisingly, her stream still managed to spark the ire of haters amid the many comments showing support for the TikToker.

This latest broadcast comes shortly after Rae received backlash over liking older comments, one of which appeared to glorify eating disorders.

While she didn’t directly address the issue, it’s safe to say that this scandal may have prompted her to go live, providing yet another prompt reminder that celebrities are still people — even if you only ever see them from behind a smartphone screen.