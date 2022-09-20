EntertainmentEntertainment

Adam Levine responds after OF model Sumner Stroh reveals viral affair on TikTok

Virginia Glaze
Adam Levine responds to cheating allegations from sumner strohYouTube: TheEllenShow / Instagram: sumnerstroh

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has responded after OnlyFans and Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the married singer.

23-year-old Sumner Stroh captivated the internet on September 19, 2022, after uploading a tell-all TikTok that went viral.

In her video, Stroh claimed that she carried out a year-long affair with Adam Levine, who is notably married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

After breaking off contact with Levine for a “period of months,” Stroh then said that Levine reached out to her again via Instagram with a jaw-dropping message asking for permission to name his next baby after her. (Prinsloo is currently pregnant with their third child.)

Stroh claimed she felt “exploited” and “completely manipulated” by Levine, and said her “morals were unknowingly compromised” during the affair.

Levine spoke out about the incident in a statement via his Instagram stories the next day, where he admitted to using “poor judgement in speaking to anyone other than my wife in a flirtatious manner” but denied Stroh’s accusations of cheating with her.

“I did not have an affair,” he continued. “Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed this and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

adam levine responseInstagram: adamlevine

Levine continued his statement by saying that he takes “full responsibility” for the issue and that he and his family “will get through it.”

Sumner Stroh responds to Adam Levine’s comments on cheating scandal

Stroh has seemingly given her response to Levine’s comments in a cryptic Instagram stories post, where she simply wrote “Someone get this man a dictionary” in white text on a black background.

sumner stroh instagram storyInstagram: sumnerstroh

Stroh also published a follow-up video to her initial internet-breaking confession, where she reiterated that she came forward about the affair after telling one of her friends, who allegedly tried to sell screenshots of her texts with Levine to the press.

