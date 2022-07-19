Actress claims Arnold Schwarzenegger “deliberately” farted in her face

Kawter Abed . 1 hour ago

Actress Miriam Margolyes recently claimed that Arnold Schwarzenegger once deliberately broke wind in her face on set.

The pair co-starred in the 1999 horror movie ‘End of Day’ when the alleged incident occurred. While filming a scene together, Margolyes claimed that the actor “deliberately” farted on her.

Margolyes, mostly known for her role as Professor Sprout in the ‘Harry Potter‘ movie series, made the bizarre accusation on the podcast ‘I’ve Got News for You.’

What happened on set?

During the podcast, the actress explained exactly what happened with an anecdote.

“He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face,” she said.

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted.”

The actress also revealed that she hasn’t forgiven Schwarzenegger for the incident, and that she didn’t get along with him in general.

“He’s a bit too full of himself and I don’t care for him at all. He’s a Republican, which I don’t like.” she said.

Margolyes is known for her abnormal comments and stories. She recently went viral on TikTok, after a video was shared of her talking about R-rated topics.

Earlier this month, she joked about the personal hygiene of former co-star Leonardo DiCaprio to British chat show ‘This Morning’.

While filming the 1996 film ‘Romeo + Juliet’ Margolyes claims that DiCaprio was “a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico and young boys don’t make themselves fragrant, they don’t wash all the bits!”