Actress Candace Cameron Bure apologizes for “weird” viral TikTok

Actress Candace Cameron Bure has apologized for her viral ‘holy spirit’ TikTok that raised a few eyebrows with her followers on Instagram.

While TikTok has given rise to a wave of new influencers, everybody has hopped aboard the wildly successful video-sharing app for at least a post or two.

Some celebrities and athletes have posted one wild video, picked up millions of views, and left it alone. Though, there are plenty who upload on a regular basis as well.

Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure falls into that latter group, regularly racking up millions of views on TikTok. However, her most post landed her in a bit of hot water.

What is Candace Cameron Bure’s holy spirit TikTok?

The 45-year-old, who played D.J. Tanner in Full House, uploaded a post of her dancing to Lana Del Rey’s hit song Jealous Girl, with the caption “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit” front and center.

As the song played out, the actress adjusted her hair and leaned into the camera before picking up a bible and finishing off her post.

It has racked up well over two million views on TikTok, and Bure even decided to upload the video to Instagram as well. However, it didn’t last all that long on there.

Candace Cameron Bure TikTok apology

The actress deleted the video after receiving a few comments about how strange it was, and she took to Instagram stories to apologize.

“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video,” the 45-year-old said. “And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”

Bure noted that some comments suggested she was attempting to be “sexy and seductive” but that wasn’t the case at all, joking that she is “not a very good actress” if people thought that.

While the video is no longer on Instagram, it’s still doing remarkably well on TikTok and she’s got another viral hit on her hands.