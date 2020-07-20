ACE Family “cancelled” after Austin McBroom spanks child in video

Popular YouTube family channel ‘the ACE Family’ is coming under fire after a video surfaced that showed patriarch Austin McBroom spanking his four-year-old daughter while making inappropriate comments.

The ACE Family is comprised of five members, with the newest being parents Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz’s infant son, Steel.

Advertisement

The Family also boasts two daughters, Alaïa and four-year-old Elle, the latter of which has become the center of the YouTubers’ latest controversy.

In late June, a video surfaced online that showed Paiz and McBroom sitting on a sofa with their two daughters, seemingly prior to the birth of Steel. In the video, McBroom discusses how he’s been working out, and slaps his derriere as if to showcase his “gains.”

Advertisement

Then, McBroom performs a similar action on the rear-end of his daughter, Elle, saying, “Oh, god d***,” — leading to an avalanche of outrage against the ACE Family patriarch for what many are considering predatory behavior.

“This is so disturbing,” one critic Tweeted of the situation. “The way his daughter put her hand in front of his to stop him from doing it again is heartbreaking. Deplatform the ACE Family and throw Austin & Catherine McBroom in jail NOW.”

tw// pedophilia



this is so disturbing and the way his daughter put her hand in front of his to stop him from doing it again is heartbreaking. deplatform the ace family and throw austin & catherine mcbroom in jail NOW pic.twitter.com/exma6E6cD0 — TAMᵇˡᵐ prod. jjk (@MINGEY00NGI) July 19, 2020

“I don’t care if you support the ACE Family or whatever, but can you explain why Austin slapped his little girl’s butt and saying ‘Oh, god?’ after?” another chimed in. “She also moved his hand, showing she’s uncomfortable.”

Advertisement

I don’t care if you support the Ace family or whatever but can you explain why Austin slapped his little girls butt and saying “ oh god “ after ?? She also moved his hand showing she’s uncomfortable . — Vanessa (@nessaaa02) July 19, 2020

This is far from the first time McBroom has come under fire for similar allegations; the YouTuber was also a subject of scrutiny in early 2019 after he bought Elle an adult-themed lollipop at a Spencer’s outlet, claiming she was throwing a tantrum over not being able to have the candy.

Read More: Jake Paul confirms new boxing match announcement coming soon

While the ACE Family are no strangers to controversy (with McBroom also having come under fire for past racist Tweets), they have yet to speak out regarding this latest outrage over the video at the time of writing, leaving both fans and critics alike waiting for a response over a disturbing video clip that has sparked deep-seated concern from viewers across the net.