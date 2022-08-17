TikToker claims they found “disgusting” plastic glove inside Dunkin’ smoothie

A TikToker by the name of LightlySeasoned has gone viral after uploading a series of videos claiming that they found a plastic glove inside of their smoothie from Dunkin.

In June 2022, a McDonald’s worker went viral after raging at an “entitled” customer, while just a month later a TikToker went viral for their “travel fries” hack.

Now, a TikToker by the name of LightlySeasoned is claiming that he found a plastic glove inside of his smoothie from Dunkin.

TikToker claims he found a glove in his drink

In a series of videos, LightlySeasoned detailed his interaction with Dunkin employees after finding a plastic glove inside of his smoothie.

“As I’m sipping it, I notice something and I’m like ‘What is this?’… I take it up to the counter and tell the worker something is in my drink,” he explained. “She takes it out, looks over at the girl who made the drink, and yelled ‘Don’t you look at the cups before you make a drink? There’s a glove in here.”

He also explained that the worker refused to give him a refund or remake his drink.

In a second video, the TikToker revealed that he went back to the store to talk to the manager who gave the creator five dollars out of the cash register and a discount on future drinks.

“So many things could’ve gone wrong of possibly having a used glove in my drink,” he said. “I was like ‘not to be a dick about it but…I don’t think I want anything from here ever again.”

The creator revealed that he filed a corporate complaint to Dunkin’ and has yet to hear back.

In a third and final video, Lightlyseasoned explained that he wasn’t worried about the refund as much as he wanted Dunkin to respond regarding how rude the employees were to him.

The TikTokers bio mentions that he posts “skits, stories, and stand-up,” so it’s unknown whether or not the whole series actually happened, but it’s a crazy situation regardless.