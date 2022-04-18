6ix9ine launches Gine NFT collection months after Trollz NFT “scam” claims

Notorious New York rapper Daniel ‘6ix9ine’ Hernandez has launched a new NFT collection called Giné, the same name as his latest single, just months after being accused of “scamming” fans with a previous NFT collection.

In October 2021, 6ix9ine launched the Trollz NFT collection on the Solana blockchain, with 6969 profile picture-type images inspired by the rapper himself hitting the market.

One fan even minted 82 Trollz and bought many more on the secondary market, but has now come to the conclusion that none of the promises of returns on investment for holders are going to come to fruition.

Now, 6ix9ine is launching a new collection and addressed what went wrong with Trollz — and why he won’t be letting the same thing happen again.

In line with his latest single at the time of writing, 6ix9ine has created the Giné NFT collection, 3D art that appears to be once again inspired by his likeness.

“All my fans, I dropped my NFT collection, Giné NFT collection, and I’m super excited because there’s a lot of surprises on the way,” he said in an Instagram story. “Make sure you join the Discord and get the NFT!”

6ix9ine addresses Trollz NFT “scam” allegations

In another video to promote the Giné collection, the rapper did speak out about what happened with Trollz, and why this time will be different.

“I want to apologize,” he said. “I apologize because I jumped into the NFT community without knowing what a NFT was … I wasn’t well-informed. It was a paid partnership that I took advantage of. What makes this so different is it’s not a paid partnership. It’s my own brand. There’s a powerful team behind this.”

It goes without saying that 6ix9ine is one of the most widely talked about rappers in the game right now, and he and his fans will be hoping this translates to success in the NFT world too.

With his brand on the project, though, there’s reason to believe this one won’t be abandoned quite like Trollz was — but only time will tell.