50 Cent performs at David Dobrik’s mansion party packed with stars

Just weeks after his iconic Super Bowl performance, 50 Cent was back in LA performing some of his biggest hits — but this time it was for David Dobrik and his influencer friends.

50 Cent joined Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J Blige to perform at the SoFi Stadium in the Super Bowl halftime show in February, and was back in LA once again for this more intimate show.

To celebrate having the rapper performing in his literal backyard, Dobrik brought over the entire Vlog Squad and a large group of other LA influencer friends to put on the best show possible.

While there isn’t an official video out from David yet, the performance took place on Thursday, March 17, with the iconic LA backdrop set behind them.

With a number of notable names in attendance, including FaZe Banks, Erika Costell, CouRageJD, and more, 50 performed some of his biggest hits including Many Men and In Da Club.

It’s unclear why exactly Dobrik booked in the New York rapper for a show in his backyard. It didn’t appear to be a celebration of anything in particular, though David did appear to have new sponsors as evidenced by his Instagram stories, so expect to see a full sponsored video before long.