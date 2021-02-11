Logo
5 TikTok trends perfect for Valentine’s Day

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:46

by Alice Hearing
Valentines Day TikTok Trends
TikTok: emilybridgesxo / TikTok: keliannestankus / TikTok: the615house

TikTok

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, TikTokers are starting to celebrate their significant others, or simply celebrating the people in their lives that they love.

If you’ve been hit by cupid’s arrow or even if you haven’t, these are all the valentine’s themed trends on TikTok you need to know about.

Coversforlovers

@the615houseRandom word song but make it ✨VDAY✨ ##coversforlovers ##valentinesdiy ##songwriting @thomasmacmusic @theashleycooke @cooperalan1 @bonnerblack♬ original sound – The 615 House


One of the most popular hashtags of the moment is #coversforlovers, where musicians are getting out their instruments and warming up their vocal chords to serenade their partners via the app. Several huge artists have gotten involved such as Olly Alexander from Years & Years and Gary Barlow, and many up and coming TikTok stars have also given it a shot.

Amazon leggings

@crawfishplatanoGuess I’m getting every color 🤷🏽‍♀️ ##LoveStory ##leggings ##fyp ##foryou♬ Pull Over – Trina


TikTokers are giving their partners a surprise this Valentine’s Day by purchasing a pair of Seasum leggings and filming how their partners react to how great it makes their body look. Or, if you don’t have a partner, purchase your own and just admire yourself in the mirror this Valentine’s Day. Why not send yourself some flowers too?

Lockdown love

@priscille_graceOur story so far ❤️😌 ##love ##fyp ##foryoupage ##couples ##interracialcouple ##lomyl ##lovestory ##lockdownlove♬ original sound – Rachel Bowler


Have you found love online in the past year? People who have had successful dating app or online romances are explaining how they made their love last during a global health crisis. Or maybe you’ve had to lock down with a relatively new partner. Use the #lockdownlove tag to share your stories.

Valentines Predictions filter

@hrvycool anyone free feb 14♬ original sound – Heavenmia


Are you hoping for a Valentine’s miracle? This predictions filter will tell you how your February 14 might go from a spinning wheel above your head. The possibilities include “eating chocolate,” “super alone,” and “with your soulmate.” But of course, nothing is stopping you from spinning the wheel as many times as you like to get the answer you want.

13 embarrassing questions

@keliannestankuswe clearly aren’t on the same page here @chasemattson 😂♬ original sound – Abubakkar


If you’re already in a relationship and want to test how well you know each other, use the audio used in the above clip to answer 13 embarrassing questions for couples. Triller compound creator Kelianne Stankus answered some of these with her husband-to-be Chase Mattson. They answered questions including “Who overthinks everything?,” “who showers less?,” and “who is always eating?”

Whether you’re smitten with someone or simply spending quality time alone, sharing the love on TikTok this Valentine’s Day couldn’t be easier!

Pokimane hits back at haters claiming she uses a “fake persona” on Twitch

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:23

by Jacob Hale
Pokimane instagram photo
Instagram: pokimanelol

Pokimane

Like many female streamers, Pokimane is no stranger to receiving hate on the internet — but she’s now hit back at those accusing her of having a “fake persona.”

Pokimane has spent the last few years as one of the most popular female streamers out there, accruing millions of followers across her social media channels and building a solid career for herself.

That said, with that much support comes a lot of hate, too, and Poki often bears the brunt of it without complaining. Sometimes, though, it goes too far, and now she has called out those who make accusations against her and send hate her way.

In a tweet posted late on February 10, Poki says that because “people are gonna sh*t on me no matter what I do, I might as well do whatever the f**k I want.”

This is a very strong stance and one that was heavily appreciated by many of her peers, with the likes of NICKMERCS and Karl Jacobs showing their support in the replies.

Pokimane expanded on her point during her Twitch stream the same day, saying that while she knows her fans don’t love her drawing attention to negative comments, it’s something she needs to talk about.

“It is so crazy to me to see stuff like this,” she says, reading out a hateful comment about her on Twitter. “Here’s one thing I’ve noticed: people will twist things into the very worst, most sensationalized, clickbait title they can be.”

She then explained what she believed the comment was referring to, before adding: “The cherry on top is, not only are you going to summarize my existence to ‘Every time you’re nice it’s just fake,’… The cherry on top is it doesn’t even matter if I ever apologize because then people are just going to say the apology’s bad.”

It goes without saying, and understandably so, Pokimane has had enough of comments such as these, something she has to put up with on a daily basis. She goes on to say how “demoralizing” it is to see these types of comments when she’s constantly trying to self-improve.

Whether this makes some of her haters online reconsider their stance remains to be seen, but it’s always worth remembering that our favorite content creators are people, too.