5 TikTok trends perfect for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, TikTokers are starting to celebrate their significant others, or simply celebrating the people in their lives that they love.

If you’ve been hit by cupid’s arrow or even if you haven’t, these are all the valentine’s themed trends on TikTok you need to know about.

Coversforlovers



One of the most popular hashtags of the moment is #coversforlovers, where musicians are getting out their instruments and warming up their vocal chords to serenade their partners via the app. Several huge artists have gotten involved such as Olly Alexander from Years & Years and Gary Barlow, and many up and coming TikTok stars have also given it a shot.

Amazon leggings



TikTokers are giving their partners a surprise this Valentine’s Day by purchasing a pair of Seasum leggings and filming how their partners react to how great it makes their body look. Or, if you don’t have a partner, purchase your own and just admire yourself in the mirror this Valentine’s Day. Why not send yourself some flowers too?

Lockdown love



Have you found love online in the past year? People who have had successful dating app or online romances are explaining how they made their love last during a global health crisis. Or maybe you’ve had to lock down with a relatively new partner. Use the #lockdownlove tag to share your stories.

Valentines Predictions filter



Are you hoping for a Valentine’s miracle? This predictions filter will tell you how your February 14 might go from a spinning wheel above your head. The possibilities include “eating chocolate,” “super alone,” and “with your soulmate.” But of course, nothing is stopping you from spinning the wheel as many times as you like to get the answer you want.

Read More: TikTokers leave Not a Content House

13 embarrassing questions



If you’re already in a relationship and want to test how well you know each other, use the audio used in the above clip to answer 13 embarrassing questions for couples. Triller compound creator Kelianne Stankus answered some of these with her husband-to-be Chase Mattson. They answered questions including “Who overthinks everything?,” “who showers less?,” and “who is always eating?”

Whether you’re smitten with someone or simply spending quality time alone, sharing the love on TikTok this Valentine’s Day couldn’t be easier!