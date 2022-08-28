5 best TikToks from Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour concerts

Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour is well underway and #coldplayconcert videos are sweeping TikTok. To celebrate the occasion, here are some of the best Coldplay tour TikTok videos.

Coldplay have been on quite the adventure over their career. Whether it’s crafting personal, somber tracks on ‘Parachutes’ or dance anthems on ‘Mylo Xyloto’, their latest album ‘Music of the Spheres’ boasts some of their most infectious songs yet.

Coldplay fans are celebrating the ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour as they band together to upload brilliant videos under #coldplayconcert.

Whether you’re going to see them or want to relive the memories, here are some of the best #coldplayconcert TikTok videos.

A Sky Full of Stars boasts an amazing light show

On their 2014 album ‘Ghost Stories’, Coldplay unleashed the EDM banger ‘A Sky Full of Stars’. Allowing Coldplay a chance to truly connect with their audience, the epic usage of glowing wristbands handed to concertgoers makes the song all the more special.

Coldplay’s Yellow singalong is always a treat

Featured on their debut album ‘Parachutes’, the incredibly personal love song ‘Yellow’ has remained a staple for Coldplay fans around the world. This beautiful TikTok video from @olivercooke8o captures just how powerful the song is live.

Coldplay fan proposes at ‘Music of the Spheres’ concert

Sometimes the power of music can lead to some wholesome moments. At one of Coldplay’s recent ‘Music of the Spheres’ concerts, the band helped one lucky fan propose to their partner, making it a moment they’ll never forget.

Chris Martin stunned by audience’s reaction to Coldplay’s Fix You

Appearing on their third album ‘X&Y’, the smash-hit ‘Fix You’ was written to help Martin’s former partner Gwyneth Paltrow in a time of griefing. The song’s resonance is still felt all these years later, with this TikTok from @ileftmyheartinamsterdamn capturing a massive moment for the band.

There is no bad seat at a Coldplay concert

Whether you’re in the standing section or seated, @libelizabeth proves that any spot is a good one when you’re going to a Coldplay concert. Just look at that view.

There are plenty of other videos to find under the hashtags, so make sure to give them a few scrolls and experience the concert from wherever you are.