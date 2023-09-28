25-year-old won’t move out of her parent’s home despite “expiring” while living there

A 25-year-old TikToker responded to comments about still living in her parent’s home, explaining all the reasons why she’ll stay despite “expiring” while being there.

Living in the home where you grew up, oh, what a luxury. There’s familiar smells, memories of your childhood, and even better, it’s filled with those that you love.

So, when Sabi Hesri revealed to her 1.9 million TikTok followers that she still lives at home as a 25-year-old, she may not have anticipated having to explain why.

However, in a now-viral video, Hesri shared with her followers the reasoning behind still living at her parent’s house despite “expiring” while under their roof.

25-year-old influencer Sabi Hesri explained why she has decided to still live in her parent's home.

TikTokers express their understanding about still living at home at 25-years-old

Syrian influencer Sabi Hesri has a pretty sweet situation where everything she needs is prepared for her. Though she works a steady job, influencing millions online with her YouTube channel, podcast, and other socials, she still has the necessities covered by others in her life.

How is that possible, one may ask? Well, she still lives in her parent’s home as a 25-year-old woman. In her viral TikTok video explaining why she has decided to stay there, Hesri said, “I don’t pay rent, my mom makes amazing food every day, and I’ll never live with my parents again after I get married and move out — these are the only years I have!”

Hesri continued to poke fun at herself, saying, “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Okay, I really gotta go. I’m getting old, I’m expiring in this house.’ And other times, I’m like… ‘I’m just a baby!’”

Hesri also expressed that she would be too “lonely and bored” if she moved out of her parent’s house, saying that she’s single and wouldn’t know what to do without the daily entertainment from her family.

Those who viewed Hesri’s TikTok took to her comments to tell her she’s not the only twenty-something living in their parent’s home, saying, “Ok, I’m 28 and I still live with my parents! It’s literally the best thing.”

As well as, “Girl, no explanation needed. Asian households are usually like that. I still live with my parents too, and I’m 27!!”

Others even urged Hesri to go at her own pace and move out when she desired to do so, saying, “Don’t! Live life at your own pace and your own rules. No one has a say, they will never understand our bond with our families as Arabs. Enjoy it.”

One viewer even commented saying that Hesri’s video reminded him of his time at home, saying, “I miss my mom’s cooking. This video convinced me I need to move back in after 13 years out of her house.”