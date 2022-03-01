25-year-old OnlyFans girl pretended to be a giant and is now “set for life”

OnlyFans star Kaya Corbridge is now “set for life” after making more than £2.1m on the platform – selling her pictures and videos.

Kaya Corbridge, has amassed over 100,000 subscribers since joining the popular subscription-based social media platform “OnlyFans” in 2017.

The 25-year-old creator stated that she has been asked to preform all sorts of requests, from taking feet pictures to recording videos of herself eating and even to pretending to be a giant.

How Kaya Corbridge faked being a giant and is now “set for life”

Corbridge revealed that the secret to her success was actually using “Legos” to manipulate the angle of a photo – making her look like a giant.

“There’s a giant fetish where people want me to pretend that I’m a giant and I’m squashing them. So in that, I use the camera angle on the floor to make me look bigger and like, use a little Lego man that they pretend is them,” the model told Leeds Live in an interview.

Advertisement

Kaya is ‘set for life’ after dropping out of University and earning £2m pretending to be a giant on OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/pe4XYYVMvp — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) February 28, 2022

In 2017, Corbridge dropped out of Leeds Beckett University in England, where she was studying international relations, to pursue a career as an OnlyFans model.

From March 2020 to 2021, the 25-year-old earned $869,000 – and in January 2022 alone she made over $100k.

“I’ve always said that I’ll stop when the money stops, but it doesn’t stop – it just gets better. When I first started, people did not know what OnlyFans was. But it was the pandemic that made things soar. Now everyone knows someone who uses it,” Corbridge said.

The OF star is now launching a new couple’s channel with her partner on March 2, which is aimed to encourage her fans to come and ask questions about intimacy.

Advertisement

What was once a ploy to make some extra cash has now turned into a multi-million dollar business. Corbridge is now traveling the world and is in the process of purchasing her own farm.