20 most iconic fast food items revealed

Some fast food items are so iconic that they have shaped fast food as we know it. The Big Mac, the bargain bucket, and of course, the Frosty are probably ones that come to mind, but we have the official rundown of the 20 most iconic fast food items of all time.

A study carried out by Yardbarker has determined the most famous fast food items of all time, so any foodies out there can use this list as a kind of bucket list to eat your way through.

Without further ado, here are the 20 most iconic fast food items of all time.

20. McDonald’s Shamrock Shake

Flickr A big green bag of sugar.

The fact that this is a seasonal menu item only adds to the allure. This bright green peppermint shake is a St. Patrick’s Day staple at McDonald’s, and although the shake has an insane 97 grams of sugar in it (that’s 27 sugar cubes), people go crazy every year over this elusive drink.

The Shamrock Shake is a longstanding seasonal menu item at McDonald’s. It was first invented in 1967 and has become synonymous with the Irish holiday ever since.

19. KFC’s Famous Bowl

KFC Comfort food all in one bowl.

Mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, and popcorn chicken. What’s not to love? Top this thing with gravy and you’re in comfort food heaven. The clue is in the name, this is a truly iconic item from KFC.

KFC Famous Bowls were launched in May 2006, and have become a staple of the menu ever since.

18. Wendy’s baked potato

Wendy’s Simple, yet oh, so good.

Wendy’s specializes in creating menu items that would be weird if they were served anywhere other than at Wendy’s. Although ordinary, something about the humble baked potato at Wendy’s is so tasty and comforting. Pair it with that iconic chili and you’re on a roll.

17. McDonald’s Big Mac

McDonald’s Big Macs are a quintessential US fast food item.

Two burgers in one with it’s own bespoke sauce? Iconic. No other burger in the fast food universe is known as well as the Big Mac. Did you know that over one million of these bad boys are sold every day in the US alone?

16. Arby’s curly fries

Arby’s Arby’s curly fries

Every fast food restaurant has fries, but do they all have perfectly seasoned fries that come in a fun shape? Nope. Arby’s curly fries stand out for their texture, shape, and of course, their iconic flavor of salt, and just a bit of spice.

15. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

Slinky Studio Starbucks pumpkin spice latte

Ah, the famous PSL. Has any other coffee ever divided a nation and caused such a frenzy that it becomes one of the main traditions of fall? Whether you love it or hate it, you have to admit that this bright orange latte is the most iconic coffee on the market.

14. Dairy Queen’s Blizzard

Instagram The only fast food item served upside down.

Sometimes, it’s the unconventional marketing strategies that leave a lasting impression. Who could have predicted that people would love watching Dairy Queen employees flip ice cream upside down? Yet, here we are, and this unique ritual has contributed to the Blizzard’s immense popularity.

These customizable desserts are the perfect sweet treat, and if you don’t know what flavor to choose, we’ve got your back with some secret menu recipes.

13. Sonic Cherry Limeade

Sonic Drive-In This is one of the most refreshing drinks out there.

Sonic’s food is nowhere near as iconic as the cherry limeade. It’s perfectly sweet, has that kick of tangy lime, and is always served ice-cold by a server on rollerskates, the true American tradition.

12. McDonald’s McNuggets

Cooking a Dream via YouTube McDonald’s McNuggets

McNuggets used to get a bad rep for their mystery ingredients, but these rumors have since been dispelled and the nuggets are as tasty as ever. It’s no doubt that McDonald’s chicken nuggets are a fan favorite, that’s why you can order them in portions of twenty.

11. Chick-fil-A waffle fries

Facebook: Chick-fil-A Central & McCord Chick-fil-A waffle fries and Chick-fil-A sauce are a match made in heaven.

Whether it’s the warm, welcoming employees, or the equally satisfying lemonade, there’s just something about Chick-fil-A. The waffle fries paired with a chicken sandwich is simply exceptional. Even when they’re cold, they’re still delicious—a true mark of quality fries.

10. Popeye’s chicken sandwich

Popeye’s Popeyes iconic chicken sandwich

There are a lot of fried chicken sandwiches out there, but Popeye’s chicken is something special. Served up with pickles in a soft potato bun, there’s a reason it was ranked so high up our definitive list of the best chicken sandwiches.

Subway A foot’s worth of bread? Yes please.

It’s fully customizable, and it’s a foot long, that’s truly iconic. The Subway footlong may no longer be priced at $5, but it remains a legendary item. A full foot of bread stuffed with your favorite toppings, paired with a drink and a side of chips or a cookie? This sub was destined for greatness.

8. In-N-Out Animal style

In-N-Out In-N-Out’s burgers are something special.

You can order anything at In-N-Out “animal style”, but the burger is truly where it’s at. They fry up the burger in mustard, hit it with crispy onions, and add that all-important In-N-Out sauce. Despite not having nationwide locations, In-N-Out has earned a loyal following and these items are not to be missed.

7. Taco Bell cheesy gordita crunch

Taco Bell Why have one taco shell when you could have two?

Taco Bell enjoys widespread popularity across all demographics, whether it’s men, women, or late-night snackers. Among its many beloved items, the Cheesy Gordita Crunch stands out. Why settle for just a soft or hard shell when you can enjoy both?

6. Auntie Anne’s pretzels

Auntie Anne’s The iconic scent of your local mall.

These snacks may be associated with mall trips when you were 13, but there’s no denying that you could find an Auntie Anne’s kiosk anywhere within a two-mile radius just by following your nose.

These pretzels come in sweet and savory varieties, along with some awesome sauces for dipping. What’s not to like?

5. Krispy Kreme glazed donut

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme Original Glazed is the best donut out there.

Krispy Kreme offers a variety of donuts, but their glazed donut is so iconic that it’s easy to overlook the rest of the menu. Sure, it makes your fingers sticky, but that’s a small price to pay for this sugary delight.

4. Burger King’s Whopper

Burger King The unstoppable Whopper.

The world went into meltdown when it was rumored earlier in 2024 that the Whopper might be discontinued, luckily, it turned out to be a clever marketing ploy.

f there’s one burger that rivals the Big Mac in fame, it’s the Whopper. True to its name, it’s a massive sandwich, and that’s part of its charm. While it may not have quite the same reputation as its McDonald’s counterpart, the Whopper has earned its place as a fast-food classic.

3. Panera bread bowl

People magazine A bowl made of bread? Iconic.

ntroducing bread bowls to the masses was a game-changer. Maybe not for everyone, but for many, the idea of serving soup in a bowl made of bread is one of the greatest culinary innovations in recent memory.

2. Arby’s roast beef sandwich

Flickr Arby’s sandwiches are filled with fresh meat.

When discussing fast food sandwiches, burgers and chicken sandwiches tend to dominate the conversation. But for those in the know, Arby’s roast beef sandwich deserves a mention. The tender beef on a soft bun is almost unfairly good, simple yet iconic.

1. McDonald’s McMuffin

McDonald’s The iconic McMuffin

Is there a more recognizable fast-food breakfast item than the Egg McMuffin? Almost everyone who has dined on fast-food breakfast has had this sandwich, and most would agree it’s an all-time favorite. It’s a breakfast icon that will stand the test of time, and although other brands have tried to replicate, McDonald’s were the first to introduce that circular sausage and egg that fits perfectly inside the soft McMuffin.

So there you have it, the 20 most iconic fast food items of all time. If that ranking has left you hungry, why not check out our definitive ranking of the best fast-food restaurants of 2024?