11-year-old Florida boy fakes school bomb threat for TikTok fame

An 11-year-old boy faked a bomb threat for TikTok fame, but at what cost?

For the last couple of months, a TikTok trend where students record themselves calling out a fake bomb or gun threat has raised concerns all over.

Police departments have even released statements regarding the trend in hopes of decreasing the likelihood of fake threats.

However, last Wednesday, an 11-year-old boy from Florida decided to partake in the TikTok trend and was ultimately taken to jail.

11-year-old boy charged with a felony and misdemeanor

According to FOX 35, a sixth-grade student stood up in the middle of his class last Wednesday and uttered, “There is a bomb on campus!”

Hoping to gain a following on TikTok for his fake threat, the boy was instead met with a trip to the local jail for processing. He was then taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice due to his young age.

Unsplash: jeff kingma The sixth-grade building was searched by authorities before students could enter back inside.

There, he was charged with a felony for making a false report about planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction.

Not only that but the boy was also charged with a misdemeanor for disrupting a school function.

However, before being taken away by authorities, the entire premises of the sixth-grade building was searched and evacuated to ensure full safety for all involved.

And though he admitted to police that, “It was only a joke and there is no bomb,” the boy will seemingly have to face the full repercussions of his decision.