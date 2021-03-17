$10k Code Red Among Us Twitch vs Tiktok event details: xQc, Souljaboy, more - Dexerto

BoomTV is hosting a $10,000 Code Red Among Us: Twitch vs TikTok tournament that pits popular Twitch streamers and TikTok stars against each other. If you want to tune in, we’ve got you covered with all the details and links.
Watching your favorite streamers and internet personalities play Among Us is a nail-biting experience at the best of times. But it’s about to get even more intense in BoomTV’s Code Red Among Us Twitch vs. TikTok tournament with $10,000 on the line.
The premise is simple: Twitch streamers and TikTok stars will duke it out on the various spaceships, stations, and bases in Among Us for their share of $10,000 and, of course, bragging rights.
Advertisement
There will be plenty of deception, deduction, and backstabbing along the way, but it’s all in good fun.
The line-up includes everyone from Alexandra Botez and SouljaBoy to Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, and more.
Presenting our $10,000 #CodeRedLive Among Us tournament, Twitch vs. TikTok Edition!
Featuring:@xQc@Trainwreckstv@Sliker@alexandravbotez@m0xyOW@souljaboy
+ more!
Which platform has the best Among Us players? 😎
📅3.18.21 | https://t.co/qKADQ5JUbP | https://t.co/1FEOk5QV0c pic.twitter.com/UcOD5NuSZz
— BoomTV (@boomtvesports) March 17, 2021
Code Red Among Us Twitch vs. TikTok edition: stream
The broadcast for the Code Red Among Us Twitch vs. TikTok Edition event will go live on BoomTV’s Twitch channel, which can be found below.
It starts on Thursday, March 18 at 1 PM PT / 4PM ET and is expected to last a couple of hours. There will also be two active lobbies that will be running at the same time.
Code Red Among Us Twitch vs. TikTok edition: players
Not all of the players have been announced yet, but the headline acts are already public.
Advertisement
You can find a full list of participants, that we know of, here:
- xQc
- Silker
- Trainwrecks
- Alexandra Botez
- m0xy
- Souljaboy
Among Us isn’t known for being a competitive game. However, it takes skill and strategy to play like anything else, and it’s fun to watch.
Plus, it’s even better when the stakes are high, and the lobbies are filled with some of the biggest personalities in the scene.
So, in that sense, it’s a good fit, and the $10,000 Code Red Among Us tournament will almost certainly be a smash hit.