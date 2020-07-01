100T streamer Yassuo calls out Fedmyster for abuse of trust

Popular Twitch streamer Moe ‘Yassuo’ Abdalrhman has said that Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan has done “unforgivable” things to himself and others, following Fed’s harassment and manipulation allegations.

On June 28, it was announced that Fedmyster would immediately be removed from the OfflineTV house and content team following accusations of sexual misconduct from fellow OTV members Yvonnie and LilyPichu.

Advertisement

Since these two shared their stories, a number of other people have come out to explain situations in which Fed has wronged them or made them feel deeply uncomfortable, and one of them is former best friend Yassuo.

In an impassioned Twitch stream on June 30, Yassuo spoke about how Fedmyster abused his trust on a number of occasions, particularly when he was going through a real low-point in his life.

Advertisement

Yassuo spoke with his viewers about the allegations for around 30-35 minutes, insisting that viewers send their love to the likes of Lily, Yvonne, and Pokimane, who has also shared her uncomfortable experiences with Fed and saying he was a “big reason” she left the OfflineTV house.

“This is a guy that has literally been one of my best friends,” Moe said. “We were literally stuck together like glue at events. When I was going through my anxiety and depression, there were two people I spoke to most about it. Ibrahim, literally my best friend, and Fed. That should show you how much I trusted him.”

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Then, Yassuo spoke about how Fed abused this trust. “I’m not going to go into it again, but the stuff I told him while I was depressed: The fact he used the sh*t I told him against me, and did sh*t that made me more sad, it’s something unforgivable.”

Advertisement

Yassuo also adds that he didn’t know about it at the time, but Fed “did more f**ked up sh*t than you can imagine.”

Fedmyster has issued a public apology on his Twitter account but has disappeared from social media since. OfflineTV intends to continue creating content, with the group of Pokimane, DisguisedToast, Scarra, LilyPichu, and Michael Reeves taking a short break from releasing content on the organization's official YouTube channels.