100 Thieves' Valkyrae explains why she's taking a social media break

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, popular streamer and YouTube star for 100 Thieves, has explained why she will be taking a break from social media while widespread 'lockdowns' continue.

One of the world's most popular content creators and YouTubers, Valkyrae has recently explained more of the struggles she experiences as a result of streaming. Citing "death threats" and the welfare of her dogs, she has recently expressed reservations about the behavior of some viewers.

On May 7, she took her reservations one step further and confirmed that, while YouTube streams and videos will continue as normal she will be taking a step back from other forms of social media, like Twitter.

"Gonna disappear for a bit!" she explained. "I want to use this isolation to focus on myself. I feel social media has been a distraction, time-consuming & reversing my mental/personal growth. I’ll still be streaming every day on YouTube as well as uploading videos!"

While she confirmed that YouTube videos and streams will be continuing, it certainly sounds like Valkyrae will be heightening her focus on content creation, rather than "distractions".

It's fair to assume she'll be quiet on Twitter for a while, and while it's not confirmed which accounts she will be moving away from for the time being, she is also a regular uploader on Instagram and TikTok.

Responses to Hofstetter's tweet were generally very positive with many applauding the streamer for doing what she feels is necessary to improve her mental health.

Tori Pareno, content creator for Luminosity Gaming, wished Valkyrae good luck and said: "This is the best time to focus on you". On a similar note, streamer 'angelskimi' encouraged her to take all the time she needs.

While restrictive social measures have been tough for some, it's good to see Valkyrae using it to focus on herself. We assume we'll see her back on social media as soon as she feels ready.