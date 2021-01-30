100 Thieves reveal plans to go “bigger and better than ever” in 2021 - Dexerto

Esports org 100 Thieves is already one of the biggest brands in gaming, but its looking to make 2021 their best year to date.

If you’re a fan of esports at all, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of 100 Thieves. The org is one of the biggest and most popular in North America, and is looking to build on that success going into 2021.

In a new video posted on January 29, Thieves’ CEO Nadeshot laid out the org’s “blueprint” headed into the new year – and surprise surprise, it’s all about the content.

To start, the group will be starting a new YouTube channel especially dedicated to esports, which will contain all of the podcasts and shows that cover 100 Thieves various teams. Nadeshot added they want to give each team “the spotlight they deserve.”

Shows like “Run it Down” and “The Heist” are still happening, but will have more variety and only appear on the esports channel. A brand-new show called “Run it Up” will be focused on the CDL LA Thieves team as they try to rebound from the heartbreaking loss against OpTic Chicago in 2020.

Introducing our flagship esports content for 2021:@100T_Esports:

The Heist

Run It Down, starring @Yassuo@LAThieves:

[02100]

Run It Up, starring @Enable And more to come! pic.twitter.com/RpFL18xSNt — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) January 29, 2021

100 Thieves aren’t just an esports brand though; they do all kinds of content, and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop promised they were going “bigger and better than ever before” with updates to existing shows, and even some new ones coming soon.

Even though the 100 Thieves compound has been around for awhile now, Nadeshot and the gang are still busy “filling it out,” and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

The 100 Thieves content catalog is growing bigger than ever with the addition of several brand new shows: – Unwrapped

– Tryhard Guys

– Drink and Paint

– 2Hype Goes Pro pic.twitter.com/L0r88iQG4n — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) January 29, 2021

The CEO also promised what seems like some dope new signings coming this year to end things off, but those pesky editors got in the way, and we’ll apparently have to wait to find out that news (unless anyone has the original, unedited footage they’d like to send us).

Guy tried to catch the editors sleeping. Nice try. We are interested in hearing from all of you: Who are we signing in 2021? pic.twitter.com/htnro0xv7f — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) January 29, 2021

Live, in-person esports events definitely took a hit in 2020, so it’s no surprise to see the Thieves putting resources into other means of content creation – and they’re far from the only other major NA org doing so.

With some of the org’s most hyped signings from the last year being content creators (see: 100T Neeko) it’s not like they’ve kept their intentions under wraps, but it will be interesting to see what the members of 100 Thieves get into and who joins the ranks in 2021.