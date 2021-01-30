 100 Thieves reveal plans to go “bigger and better than ever” in 2021 - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

100 Thieves reveal plans to go “bigger and better than ever” in 2021

Published: 30/Jan/2021 0:47

by Bill Cooney
100 Thieves

Share

100 Thieves

Esports org 100 Thieves is already one of the biggest brands in gaming, but its looking to make 2021 their best year to date.

If you’re a fan of esports at all, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of 100 Thieves. The org is one of the biggest and most popular in North America, and is looking to build on that success going into 2021.

In a new video posted on January 29, Thieves’ CEO Nadeshot laid out the org’s “blueprint” headed into the new year – and surprise surprise, it’s all about the content.

To start, the group will be starting a new YouTube channel especially dedicated to esports, which will contain all of the podcasts and shows that cover 100 Thieves various teams. Nadeshot added they want to give each team “the spotlight they deserve.”

Shows like “Run it Down” and “The Heist” are still happening, but will have more variety and only appear on the esports channel. A brand-new show called “Run it Up” will be focused on the CDL LA Thieves team as they try to rebound from the heartbreaking loss against OpTic Chicago in 2020.

100 Thieves aren’t just an esports brand though; they do all kinds of content, and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop promised they were going “bigger and better than ever before” with updates to existing shows, and even some new ones coming soon.

Even though the 100 Thieves compound has been around for awhile now, Nadeshot and the gang are still busy “filling it out,” and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

The CEO also promised what seems like some dope new signings coming this year to end things off, but those pesky editors got in the way, and we’ll apparently have to wait to find out that news (unless anyone has the original, unedited footage they’d like to send us).

Live, in-person esports events definitely took a hit in 2020, so it’s no surprise to see the Thieves putting resources into other means of content creation – and they’re far from the only other major NA org doing so.

With some of the org’s most hyped signings from the last year being content creators (see: 100T Neeko) it’s not like they’ve kept their intentions under wraps, but it will be interesting to see what the members of 100 Thieves get into and who joins the ranks in 2021.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan praises GameStop stock madness for exposing Wall Street “manipulation”

Published: 30/Jan/2021 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
Joe Rogan talks Gamestop stock
Spotify/Joe Rogan

Share

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan finally shared his thoughts on the crazy Gamestop stock market situation and how it’s doing a good job at exposing “corruption” with hedge funds and Wall Street.

During episode 1603 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator delved into the ongoing events. According to Joe, Reddit and everyone else involved with buying up Gamestop shares are deserving of praise. (Segment starts at 11:51)

“It started out with these intelligent vipers on Reddit,” he began, already approving of those who decided to make their mark early on the Gamestop stock. “Here’s the thing. These hedge fund guys have been manipulating the stock market in a very similar way forever. But these guys on Reddit decided to get together collectively.”

“WallStreetBets decided these hedge funds were shorting Gamestop. So they decided ‘we’re going to buy. We’re going to fuck their whole system up,” Joe continued.

As Dexerto has explained, ‘shorting’ a stock means betting on them going down. A short-seller will borrow shares from one party, and sell to another. When the price falls, they buy back those shares ⁠— at a cheaper price ⁠— and return them to the original owner.

“Gamestop stock rose higher than it’s ever risen in the entire history of the company!” Rogan added.

According to Joe, this whole situation is exposing the real market manipulation because they’re trying to do something now that these Wall Street guys are, as Rogan puts it “being fucked over.”

Game Stop store
Gamestop
Joe Rogan approves of r/WallStreetBets.

“Hedge funds have lost billions of dollars because of this,” he noted before pulling up a CNBC clip where they invited the CEO of NASDAQ to call for more regulation.

“They never call for regulation. Assholes like him, the last thing that guy wants, in terms of being able to manipulate the market and make as much money as possible, it’s fucking regulation,” Joe exclaimed. “So his calling for regulation is kind of hilarious.”

Joe further called out the CNBC host for claiming folks were manipulating the market with social media saying it’s literally what they already do and scoffed at the fact Democrat Elizabeth Warren called for regulation.

Eventually, Rogan and his guest comedian Brendan Schaub turned their conversation elsewhere, but for anyone involved in the Gamestop stock madness, it’s good to know that Joe has your back.