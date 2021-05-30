100 Thieves parts ways with Avalanche, Classify, and Froste - Dexerto

100 Thieves confirmed they have officially parted ways with Avalanche, Classify, and Froste four months after Mako moved on and The Mob disbanded, bringing an end to their two-year tenure with the organization.

It feels like a lifetime ago when Avalanche, Classify, Froste, and Mako, a boisterous group of content creators in the Call of Duty scene, came together to form The Mob.

Things were on the up and up for them, and they got even in 2019 when they announced a surprise partnership with 100 Thieves.

However, it all came to an end in January 2021 when Mako decided to step back from content creation to focus on his mental health.

Advertisement

The remaining members found that things didn’t feel the same without their beloved friend and decided it was best to go their separate ways and make content individually.

From that point onward, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before they left the organization.

Avalanche removed all affiliation with the organization on his social media accounts, while Froste confirmed that he had no plans to renew his contract and Classify launched his own merch line.

And now, 100 Thieves confirmed the rumors are true. They thanked the trio for their time onboard and wished them all the best moving forward.

Advertisement

“We appreciate the time all three of you have spent with us,” they said. “Thank you for the memories. We can’t wait to see what you do next.”

We appreciate the time all three of you have spent with us, @Class, @Avalanche100T, @Froste. Thank you for the memories, we can't wait to see what you do next. pic.twitter.com/Wlqto8FYJH — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) May 29, 2021

Of course, fans already knew it was coming. However, it’s still sad to see the final nail in the coffin become official.

Read More: Fuslie tears up after joining Valkyrae in 100 Thieves

Still, it’s not the be-all-end-all for the individual members. Everyone is looking forward to seeing what they get up to next.