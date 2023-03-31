100 Thieves announces Spotlight Series to showcase female content creators

100 Thieves has just announced their new Spotlight Series, a collection of content segments which aims to bring up up and coming female content creators.

The power of platforms such as YouTube and Twitch is that it allows anyone to create their own content. However, the reality of such open platforms is that female content creators are constantly reporting how they are being harassed by misogynists or completely overlooked.

In light of this, Esports and gaming organization giant 100 Thieves has announced a new initiative to help combat these issues by spotlighting emerging female content creators on the org’s platform. The collection of video has been aptly named Spotlight Series.

The series, explained by the website, “aims to amplify the content and voices of emerging women creators.” The goal of the project is to use the 100 Thieves platform to empower and showcase female creators.

The project will span across the next year and will give a spotlight to female creators’ works and will showcase their work and the creator’s personality.

100 Thieves has long championed female creators, with their second ever signing of a content creator being Valyrae, even making her co-owner of the organization. The organization then going on to sign superstars like Fuslie, Kyedae and Neekolul on to their lineup.

Now however, 100 Thieves wants to use its platform to champion even more female creators, and not just those with a massive following. As the project is aimed at creators who are still on the come up.

To sign up to the project is very easy. On the 100 Thieves website, there’s a section on the website for the Spotlight Series where you can fill out the form to participate.

