100 Thieves and JBL collaborate on new limited-edition headphones

Esports and entertainment org 100 Thieves are partnering with audio hardware company JBL to unleash some exclusive and uber-stylish headphones. Here’s how to get your hands on a pair.

It’s no secret that 100 Thieves is one of the most fashionable names in the esports game.

Having just launched their viral merch collaboration with Attack on Titan, the entertainment giants are now setting their sights on making some equally slick headphones in collaboration with audio tech business JBL.

The 100 Thieves x JBL headset will feature the esports org’s signature geo print design on the JBL Quantum ONE headset, which is built for “exceptional in-game sound and performance.”

How to get 100 Thieves x JBL headphones

However, only a limited amount of these stylish headphones will be available for purchase. Here’s how to snag yours.

The 100 Thieves x JBL headset will be available exclusively on StockX via DropX for a $300 price point.

The headphones go live on March 24 at 1 PM EST, so make sure to have your alarms set and your finger poised on the refresh button.

“Collaborating with JBL has been an incredible experience and highlights how game-changing quality sound can be,” 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag said of the collab.

“We strive to work with brands that share our commitment of embracing diversity at the intersection of gaming, culture, and lifestyle in a forward-thinking way.”

100 Thieves x JBL headset collaboration set to reveal during private launch party

That’s not all; 100 Thieves and JBL are also celebrating their partnership with a private launch party on Friday, March 18 at the CashApp Compound.

The event will feature an appearance from none other than Grammy nominee and Billboard Top 50 artist, Gunna — alongside a slew of arcade games and food trucks, of course.

This marks the latest venture for 100 Thieves as the brand continues to make major strides with massive collaborations.

Only time will tell what’s next for them as this most recent launch kicks off with a bang.