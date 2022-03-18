 100 Thieves and JBL collaborate on new limited-edition headphones - Dexerto
100 Thieves and JBL collaborate on new limited-edition headphones

Published: 18/Mar/2022 16:56

by Virginia Glaze
100 Thieves / JBL

100 Thieves

Esports and entertainment org 100 Thieves are partnering with audio hardware company JBL to unleash some exclusive and uber-stylish headphones. Here’s how to get your hands on a pair.

It’s no secret that 100 Thieves is one of the most fashionable names in the esports game.

Having just launched their viral merch collaboration with Attack on Titan, the entertainment giants are now setting their sights on making some equally slick headphones in collaboration with audio tech business JBL.

The 100 Thieves x JBL headset will feature the esports org’s signature geo print design on the JBL Quantum ONE headset, which is built for “exceptional in-game sound and performance.”

JBL 100 Thieves headset 1
JBL / 100 Thieves
JBL is teaming up with 100 Thieves to produce a limited-edition, exclusive pair of headphones.

How to get 100 Thieves x JBL headphones

However, only a limited amount of these stylish headphones will be available for purchase. Here’s how to snag yours.

The 100 Thieves x JBL headset will be available exclusively on StockX via DropX for a $300 price point.

The headphones go live on March 24 at 1 PM EST, so make sure to have your alarms set and your finger poised on the refresh button.

100 Thieves x JBL header
100 Thieves / JBL
This headphone collab is only available for a limited time.

“Collaborating with JBL has been an incredible experience and highlights how game-changing quality sound can be,” 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag said of the collab.

“We strive to work with brands that share our commitment of embracing diversity at the intersection of gaming, culture, and lifestyle in a forward-thinking way.”

100 Thieves x JBL headset collaboration set to reveal during private launch party

That’s not all; 100 Thieves and JBL are also celebrating their partnership with a private launch party on Friday, March 18 at the CashApp Compound.

The event will feature an appearance from none other than Grammy nominee and Billboard Top 50 artist, Gunna — alongside a slew of arcade games and food trucks, of course.

100 Thieves / JBL
This marks 100 Thieves’ latest collab after their viral merch partnership with Attack on Titan.

This marks the latest venture for 100 Thieves as the brand continues to make major strides with massive collaborations.

Only time will tell what’s next for them as this most recent launch kicks off with a bang.

