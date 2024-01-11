10-year-old forced to wear diaper at sleepover gets picked up by angered mom

A 10-year-old boy was forced by his friend’s parents to wear a diaper during their sleepover, but the boy’s mom wasn’t having it.

A 10-year-old boy was trying to enjoy a night of fun with his friend when the friend’s parents asked him to put on a diaper.

When the friend’s mom wanted to lay him down and put the diaper on for him, that’s when the boy called his mom from his emergency flip phone.

Hearing the distress in his voice, the boy’s mom picked him up immediately.

Friend’s mom claims 10-year-old was being “stubborn”

When the boy’s mom got to the house to pick up her son, she asked the friend’s mom why she tried to get her son to wear a diaper.

She then claimed that the boy had wet the bed. However, the boy’s mom knew that wasn’t true because he allegedly doesn’t do so at home.

The friend’s mom also claimed that the boy was “being stubborn and misbehaving.” Which, in his mom’s mind, couldn’t have been true either, as she knew her son to be better than that.

When the friend’s mom said it would make her own son feel better that he wears the diaper, the 10-year-old boy’s mom asked him if he’d be willing to put one on as an ally.

But when he told her that his friend’s mom wanted him to lie down and put it on him herself, the mom quickly grabbed her boy and left the home.

However, before the mom and her son could leave, the friend’s mom said one last thing: that the 10-year-old “didn’t have anything she hadn’t seen before.”

Disgruntled, the boy’s mom shared the story to Reddit where she asked if she was the “a**hole.”

Though the boy’s mom didn’t make it clear if she’d be allowing her son to play with that particular friend again, it seems as if she certainly will be keeping him home through the night.