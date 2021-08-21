​​​Asmongold admits he’s considering quitting Twitch: “I’m not enjoying myself”

Asmongold is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, but he told viewers recently he’s quickly losing interest in streaming altogether.

On any given day Asmon can be found at the top of Twitch with other streaming stars. But, that might not last for too much longer if he actually decides to call it quits.

During an August 21 stream, the MMO content creator said he was seriously considering walking away from streaming altogether, in part, because it just isn’t enjoyable anymore.

“I like having fun, I like playing things up, I like doing that stuff,” Asmon told viewers on stream. “And honestly if I can’t do that — if I can’t have fun, and I have to constantly watch what I say because people are going to take it and use it against me, I don’t want to stream anymore, and that’s really the truth.”

The MMO star is definitely not alone in feeling like this, most recently fellow top streamer Pokimane said she was ready to “give up” on streaming as well.

Poki and Asmon might have slightly different reasons for wanting to leave their online fame behind. But both seem to be reaching the point of just being “burnt out.”

“There’s a big part of me that just wants to quit, I don’t want to do it anymore. It’s not fun, I’m not enjoying myself, and if it keeps up this way I probably will,” he continued. “I hate to say it, but I don’t want to deal with this anymore.”

Obviously Asmongold is still streaming, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to include a Twitch clip in this article. But, based on the way things sound he very well could be making a change before too long.

To be fair, he has taken extended breaks before, but it remains to be seen what he could do instead of streaming. There’s always the route of just making YouTube content to put out. But with the amount Asmon has potentially brought in during his streaming career, he could just take a good long break from the internet entirely as well.