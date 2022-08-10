Xbox could be about to bring Elden Ring and GTA to mobile

Gamers might soon be able to play massive titles like Elden Ring and GTA 5 on their phone through Xbox Cloud Gaming if store listings spotted by one eagle-eyed player are to be believed.

Xbox Game Pass is arguably one of the best deals on offer to gamers providing them with hundreds of major titles to stream or download for a monthly cost. Everything from the Fallout series to new releases like Powerwash Simulator can be played at the touch of a button.

Another major feature of Game Pass is Xbox Cloud Gaming, a service that allows user to take their library and play it on different devices, even mobile.

However, it appears that Xbox Cloud Gaming may be expanding its offering, allowing players to play even more AAA titles on the go.

Xbox Cloud Gaming to support non-Game Pass titles

At the moment, Xbox Cloud Gaming only supports games that are already part of the Game Pass Libary. This could all be about to change as Twitter user Knoelbelbroet spotted the Cloud Gaming Beta logo on a handful of major titles on the Xbox Store.

“Seems like #Xbox is ramping up their plans to bring Games that are not a part of #XboxGamePass to Xcloud,” said the poster. “Like GTA V, Soul Hackers 2, and Elden Ring.”

This would be a major development for the service and open the door for even more big-name games to be made available on mobile platforms.

This will be music to the ears of fans of Elden Ring, in particular, which has gone on to become the best-selling game of 2022 since its launch back in February – shipping over 13 million copies.

Of course, Xbox themselves have yet to confirm whether or not they will be widening the scope of the Cloud Gaming feature, so take this with a pinch of salt for now.

As Knoelbelbroet pointed out, there’s every chance that the announcement could be saved for Gamescom, which gets underway on August 24.