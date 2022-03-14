The Icerind Hatchet is one of the best weapons to deal Frostbite damage in all of Elden Ring. Here, we’ll tell you where to find this extremely useful weapon for yourself.

If you want to deal massive amounts of Frostbite damage in Elden Ring, you can’t do much better than the Icerind Hatchet.

This weapon is one of the best to put enemies out in the cold, and also scales with Strength and Dexterity as well. If you’re wondering where to find this unique axe, look no further.

What is the Icerind Hatchet in Elden Ring?

Like we mentioned earlier, the Icerind Hatchet is one of the best weapons in the game at dealing Frostbite damage. Like other status effects in Elden Ring, filling up the Frostbite meter activates the effect, dealing damage to the target, lowering their damage absorption by 20%, and stamina recovery.

This goes for bosses and invading players alike. So if you need some help on a particularly tough boss or just a way to reliably deal with players who barge into your world, the Icerind is worth picking up.

Where to find the Icerind Hatchet in Elden Ring

Like a lot of other weapons and items, it’s entirely possible to run through the game without ever finding the Icerind Hatchet, if you don’t know where to look.

You won’t be able to find the Icerind Hatchet until you make it to the Raya Lucaria Academy. However, it’s not inside the academy itself. Instead it’s located in a chest in a ruined building found on the Temple Quarter, which is southwest of Raya Lucaria.

Once you have the hatchet, you’ll be able to use the ‘Hoarfrost Stomp’ ability as well. This allows your character to stomp down to spread a trail of freezing mist on the ground, which also applies the frost status effect.

This ability is great for farming mobs of enemies, and much more efficient than just killing them one at a time.

So, that’s how you can find the Icerind Hatchet for yourself in Elden Ring. In search of more tips? Be sure to check out our Elden Ring page and brush up on all the latest guides below:

