Where to find Gold Scarab talisman in Elden Ring

The Gold Scarab is a talisman in Elden Ring that increases the number of runes obtained from enemies, making your progression through the game much easier. Here’s where to find it.

Elden Ring has countless weapons and items scattered throughout The Lands Between that will help you throughout your journey. However, it’s hard to find an item more helpful than the Gold Scarab talisman.

The Gold Scarab talisman increases the number of runes obtained from enemies when equipped by approximately 20 percent. This makes farming lots of runes much easier since you’ll need to kill less for more.

However, the downside is that it’s difficult to find — which is no surprise considering its usefulness. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide on where to find it. Let’s jump right into it.

Where to find the Gold Scarab talisman in Elden Ring

First and foremost, you’ll need to venture into Caelid, the barren red wasteland located to the east of Limgrove. This can be done by following the road northeast from Summonwater Village Outskirts.

Next, make your way to the Abandoned Cave, which is east of Smoldering Wall and south of Deep Siofra Well. It has a Site of Grace inside, too. So, don’t forget to activate it, since you might need it.

Once inside, all you need to do is make your way through the rot-infested cave and defeat the two Cleanrot Knights. You have to fight them together. However, it’s pretty easy if you focus on one at a time.

After defeating them, you’ll receive the Gold Scarab talisman. Equip it anytime you want to obtain more runes from enemies. But don’t forget to take it off during boss fights since it takes up a talisman slot.

So, there you have it. The Gold Scarab talisman is one of the most important items in the game in terms of its ability to speed up the leveling process. It’s Elden Ring’s version of the Covetous Silver Serpent Ring from Dark Souls.

