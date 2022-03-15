Ash of War: Seppuku is a high-risk, high-reward skill in Elden Ring that can make the difference in certain fights, but it can be tricky to find. Here’s everything you need to know.

Elden Ring has all kinds of different skills and tools to help players take on the game’s most powerful foes. Ash of War: Seppuku, a skill based on the old samurai ritual, is one of the most effective in the game.

Ash of War: Seppuku causes your character to plunge their weapon into their stomach, dealing damage to themselves. However, it also increases their attack power and ability to inflict blood loss, which is handy.

Where to find Ash of War: Seppuku in Elden Ring

Ash of War: Seppuku is found on the frozen lake east of the Freezing Lake Site of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants. Naturally, that means the first step is traveling to that location, but it’s only the beginning.

Next, you’ll need to mount your horse and ride across the frozen lake until you hear footsteps and see the trail of them imprinted in the snow. These belong to an invisible beetle that drops the Ash of War: Seppuku.

Follow the trail or wait for the footsteps to circle back around to you and start attacking the invisible beetle. Once defeated, it will drop Ash of War: Seppuku, which can then be equipped at any Site of Grace.

And that’s all there is to it! Ash of War: Seppuku is not the hardest thing to find, but it can be tricky if you don’t know what you’re looking for. This guide will make the process a lot easier for you.

