Twitch streamer beats Elden Ring with dance pad after 66 hours

Elden Ring has been thwarted by one committed Twitch streamer who managed to overcome 53 bosses en route to completing the game using only a dance pad.

Millions of players have found the challenge of completing Elden Ring normally to be too much as it is, but as always, some people are loaded with talent – such as the player who toppled the infamous Malenia boss using only one hand.

There are always different and imaginative ways to spruce up the difficulty in a Souls game and up the ante even further, and Twitch streamer MissMikkaa recently proved this by completing a Remembrance run using only her feet on a dance pad.

Elden Ring beaten with a dance pad

“One day later and the Dance Pad All Remembrances Run is complete! This was a fun challenge! It was difficult in the beginning (Died to Soldier of Godrick) but I got the hang of it after a while,” the streamer said after pulling off this tough test.

She seemed rather cool, calm, and collected as she battled the game’s final boss – the Elden Beast – and despite taking a big hit from the boss, she was able to fell the great enemy and complete the game.

The Remembrance run requires a player to defeat the 15 major bosses that hold Remembrances, but Twitch streamer Jake Lucky informed people that a lot more bosses were overcome during the marathon journey.

“Absolutely incredible, Twitch streamer @MissMikkaa has completed her Elden Ring remembrance boss run… with a dance pad 53 bosses, 13 days of streaming, 66 hours of gameplay, and 1 broken dance pad later. GGWP.”

You’d think that MissMikkaa would be satisfied with her accomplishment — but evidently not it seems!

The streamer tweeted out to her fanbase that she was attempting the “Dance Pad Level 1 challenge,” meaning there’s plenty of unfinished business for the streamer with Elden Ring.