Twitch streamer amazingly mistakes Elden Ring item for sub notification

After conquering some ruins in Elden Ring, Twitch streamer Limmy embarrassingly mistook an in-game dialogue box as a new subscriber notification.

Elden Ring is a game that requires a lot of skill and mental fortitude. With some bosses taking players hours to defeat, the game can be mentally and physically draining.

Thanks to Twitch and other streaming platforms, we get to see what effect that has on players. Whether it be rage quitting and throwing controllers or breaking down in tears of joy. Elden Ring does things to players you don’t often see with other games.

As for Limmy, he started to feel the effects of the latest From Software title less than three hours into the game. However, his blunder was the result of both an influx of subscribers and Elden Ring’s dialogue boxes.

Limmy thanks Elden Ring item for subscribing

A short time after starting his Elden Ring adventure, Limmy made his way to the Gate Ruins in Limgrave which can be very dangerous early on. After conquering the POI and looting its basement, the streamer paused to catch up with his chat and thank his new subscribers.

After thanking all of his legitimate subscribers, Limmy turned back to Elden Ring and stated, “Ash… Ash of War: Storm Stomp, thank you for-” He then winced in embarrassment as he realized his mistake.

“Oh my god! See what I f**king did there?” he exclaimed, “I read that like it was a f**king sub! Oh my god, no!” He went on to explain to his chat that he assumes anything that pops on screen in a sub notification, which isn’t the worst problem to have.

However, Limmy quickly bounced back and continued on his journey of becoming the Elden Lord. But his chat did not let him forget his hilarious mistake.

For more Elden Ring reactions, check out xQc’s final verdict on the game, and stay tuned for more news and guides.