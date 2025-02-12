Sony publishing FromSoftware games changes everything for Bloodborne & Elden Ring

Sony has now confirmed they’ll serve as publisher for FromSoftware’s future games – this could be huge for both the Bloodborne and Elden Ring franchises.

In December 2024, Sony became the majority shareholder of Kadokawa, the parent company of FromSoftware who are the masterminds behind games like Elden Ring, Bloodborne, and Dark Souls. While Kadokawa’s anime assets were likely Sony’s priority, the deal also gave them control over FromSoft’s games going forward.

Bloodborne was a FromSoftware game originally published by Sony, and a franchise that both companies – and fans – hold in high regard. However, no sequel ever materialized due to FromSoft working on other projects. The developers also gained control of Elden Ring’s rights from its original publisher, Bandai Namco.

This meant that when the Sony/Kadokawa merger became official, Sony not only gained access to future Elden Ring games, they can now, theoretically, also dictate FromSoftware to work on more Bloodborne related projects like Bloodborne 2 or a remaster.

FromSoftware / Sony Sony’s tease in the 30th Anniversary Thank You video led to a lot of Bloodborne speculation.

Sony to help fund and publish future games

While Sony hasn’t said that they will publish every FromSoftware game going forward, they have committed to helping publish and fund future projects. This could mean that a sequel to Bloodborne and Elden Ring could be coming to PS5 if Sony chooses to commission them – and both could be PlayStation exclusives.

It also means that Sony and FromSoftware could work on more Demon’s Souls games after the success of the remake that launched alongside the PS5. While Sony confirming they’ll publish more FromSoft games is great news for fans of Demon’s Souls, Elden Ring, and Bloodborne, it does potentially leave other games out in the cold.

The rights to other beloved FromSoftware franchises like the Dark Souls and Armored Core series are still owned by Bandai Namco. So, if Sony chooses to be the only publisher of FromSoft’s games, these others, as well as Activision’s Sekiro, could fall by the wayside. Or, simply move to different dev teams.

While Armored Core, Sekiro, and Dark Souls being developed by anyone other than FromSoftware would be alarming to some fans, it’s important to point out that Bluepoint Games helmed the stellar Demon’s Souls remake, not FromSoftware.

There’s also no guarantee that sequels to these franchises are even planned. Dark Souls especially felt like it concluded after the third game’s final DLC.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco The Nameless King, one of the bosses from Dark Souls 3, will return in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Elden Ring Nightreign

However, even after the Sony buyout of Kadokawa, FromSoftware is still working with Bandai Namco to produce Elden Ring Nightreign which releases in May 2025. The game is a spin-off of Elden Ring but it also serves as a crossover between that game and Dark Souls, suggesting that the latter IP still has some life in it.

It also suggests that Sony may be open to FromSoft working with third-party publishers on occasion. So while a Bloodborne and Elden Ring 2 on PS5 just became much more likely, those concerned by Sony’s control over the legendary developers should also rest easy.

Nothing is set in stone, and while any future projects by FromSoftware after Elden Ring Nightreign are shrouded in mystery – there’s almost certainly a lot to look forward to for Souls fans. Sony’s action around unofficial Bloodborne projects could also be a sign of grander things to come.