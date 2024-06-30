One of Elden Ring’s toughest Shadow of the Erdtree bosses beaten with a saxophone

Twitch streamer DrDeComposing has defeated one of Elden Ring‘s toughest DLC bosses with an electric saxophone.

Residing in the Shadow Keep, Messmer the Impaler has been one of the biggest hurdles for Tarnished to jump to reach Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss, and that’s with traditional gamepad or mouse & keyboard inputs.

The use of unconventional controllers added an extra challenge for DrDecomposing, who managed to down Messmer with their sax in less than 10 attempts. The streamer’s winning attempt was a close call, and they erupted with excitement once the feat was completed.

“Let’s go! Less than 10 tries baby. Is that right? Less than 10 tries? Come on now!”, they exclaimed, upon landing the final hit against the Shadow Keep’s warden.

Amazingly, DrDeComposing has since gone on to vanquish Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss in the same manner. In a post on Twitter/X, the creator said: “My face after beating the final boss of the Elden Ring DLC after only a dozen attempts – all on an electric saxophone. Posting the full unredacted clip on Monday.”

Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss, Promised Consort Radahn, has been the cause of substantial discourse among the Elden Ring community, with a lot of players having criticized the finale as “unfun”. Specifically, players have singled out the encounter’s second phase as being hard to parse due to visual clutter.

DrDeComposing isn’t the first Twitch streamer to use unorthodox controllers to explore the Land of Shadow. Perrikaryal bested the Divine Beast Dancing Lion using a combination of EEG and eye-movement tracking.

If you’re having trouble beating Messmer or the Dancing Lion, check out our guides. Alternatively, make sure you haven’t missed any of the bosses found in Shadow of the Erdtree.